Will Cristiano Ronaldo still be considered a Manchester United legend?

Cristiano Ronaldo mutually terminated his contract with Manchester United on November 22. The news was released in an official club statement, with the story corroborated by Cristiano Ronaldo's official account immediately afterward.

Both parties wished each other good luck in their official statements, thanking one another for their history. However, there was a crack in the relationship for all to see.

What began as a summer romance in 2003 when a talented young teenager walked out onto the Theater of Dreams, became a full-fledged love affair over the next few years.

Ronaldo went from strength to strength and Manchester United with him. The bond between then manager Sir Alex Ferguson and the player was so strong that even in goodbye, only tears of pain were exchanged - hate just could not exist.

United bid farewell in 2009 to one of their best-ever no. 7s with all the love and respect kept intact. It paved the way for his eventual return in the summer of 2021. A veteran of the game now and perhaps the most consistent winner, Ronaldo opted to return to the red half of Manchester by declining Pep Guardiola's Manchester City - heart over head.

It was a fairytale comeback as he scored two goals in his debut against Newcastle United. However, as the team began to crumble, the relationship was strained. Ronaldo, for his bit, scored 24 goals in a disjointed United team, helping them land a spot in European football.

Things worsened considerably for the player this season as the club opted to go for a manager who could revamp the club. Ronaldo, at 37, was always at risk of becoming a casualty.

That is precisely what happened. His absence from pre-season further fuelled rumors and by December it was becoming increasingly obvious that Ronaldo did not have a future at Manchester United.

His final interview with Piers Morgan just before the start of the World Cup camps put the last nail in the coffin. He attacked the owners, the manager, and the club's former players, accusing Manchester United of betraying him.

The club statement came a few days later that Cristiano Ronaldo would stop being a Manchester United player with immediate effect. The question for United fans now would be to ask if Ronaldo is still a legend at the club.

First, let's take a look at what the five-time Ballon d'Or has achieved in a Manchester United shirt.

1) 2007/08 Golden Boot:

A young Cristiano won the Golden Boot in the 2007-08 Premier League season, helping the Red Devils win the league and the Champions League. He netted a total of 42 goals that season, with 31 of them coming in the Premier League (a record at the time).

2) 2008 Ballon d'Or:

He won the 2008 Ballon d'Or courtesy of his brilliant performances for United that season. A total of 42 goals and eight assists took his final goal contribution to 50, which helped the club reign supreme in England and Europe.

3) Major Titles:

During Cristiano Ronaldo's first spell at Old Trafford, the team around him was filled with winners. Together, they managed to conquer three league titles in six years. He also won several domestic cups, along with one Champions League title. Ronaldo also won the 2008 European Golden Shoe Award.

4) Player of the Season:

In a total of seven complete seasons at the club, Ronaldo has won the Manchester United player of the season award three times. He first won it during the 2006-7 campaign. The next came during his Ballon d'Or year in the 2007-08 season. He also won the award again last season despite being 36 years old.

These achievements on a merit basis surely do make a compelling argument for him to be considered a club legend. Hence, comes our question:

Is Cristiano Ronaldo a Manchester United Legend?

After scrolling through his achievements, in my opinion, he deserves the status of a club legend. Even in his infamous interview where he spoke ill of the club, several of his points came out of his love for the club.

He pointed out the poor situation at the club just as the fans had been wanting somebody to do. An optimistic United fan might even point to the story and say Ronaldo highlighting the state of the club might have played some role in the Glazers' choosing to put United up for sale.

In his farewell message, Ronaldo said that he would keep United in his heart and it would be fair to return the love to the man who gave his all every time he stepped on the pitch.

Let us know your take on Ronaldo's status as a club legend at Manchester United.

