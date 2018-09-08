Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Will Manchester United Lose Paul Pogba to Barcelona in January?

Nnanna Mba
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
842   //    08 Sep 2018, 00:24 IST

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League

When a world class club is going through all sorts of difficulty, it becomes a priority to convince its best players to remain. When the club isn't exactly “the very best", players have to be lured into staying, difficult times or not. Manchester United, currently out of the top-six, might be heading in that direction.

We have all watched this happen to clubs like Tottenham, who sold the magnificent Gareth Bale to a world class Real Madrid, and Liverpool, who lost Philippe Coutinho to Camp Nou.

The talents bred in the English Premier League are eventually bought by clubs abroad, especially the Spanish giants. This issue hasn't been figured out, and currently, the Red Devils may be next in line to lose a star player.

The issue of players leaving for Spanish clubs has always affected Manchester United as much as they have other clubs, but thanks to large bank accounts, the Old Trafford giant has managed to convince top players into staying.

Real Madrid came for David de Gea about 3 years ago, and United was forced to tie the world-class goalkeeper to a long-term deal which sent Madrid out of the negotiating table.

Now, it's Paul Pogba's turn.

Jose Mourinho and Pogba have been having some difficulty working together. Ever since his return from a successful World Cup campaign, the headlines concerning him and Mourinho have been troubling. Now, speculations about Pogba’s exit from the club are all over the place.

At first, it was Juventus, the club that accepted him when Manchester United “rejected” him and turned him into the great footballing success that we recognize.

Now that transfer windows are closed, Old Trafford executives will have some breathing space. But good times never last. With Cristiano Ronaldo joining Juventus during the summer, the speculations dropped, only to make a comeback when the Catalan giants were reportedly planning to snatch the Frenchman from United’s grasp.

As soon as January returns, Barcelona will almost certainly bring a bid to the table. Pogba has already given the “who knows what will happen in the next few months” line.

United can only hope that before the transfer window arrives, they would have a much better standing in the league. Fans can also hope that Pogba and Mourinho would have sorted out most of their differences and found some middle ground of sorts.

If not, Manchester United will likely sell a star player and current World Cup champion to a club that will only use him to devastate any chances the EPL teams have of winning the Champions League.

Will Manchester United lose Pogba? Let's wait and see.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Football Paul Pogba Jose Mourinho Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Nnanna Mba
CONTRIBUTOR
I enjoy football. I specifically enjoy underdogs beating the obviously better team. I prefer playing football management games to football action, but I'm great at both either way. (Narcissist much!) I also enjoy writing, reading, and casually trolling Manchester United fans on the internet. Nothing personal!
