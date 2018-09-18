Will Marco Silva be successful at Everton?

Jake J FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 12 // 18 Sep 2018, 00:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Everton FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Even whilst in the midst of a 'tapping up' enquiry, Everton must be wondering if Marco Silva was worth the hassle. The former Hull City and Watford manager was brought into the fold with an expectant Toffees fan-base praising the forward thinking of the Everton board after an unattractive run under Sam Allardyce.

Granted, Allardyce did stop the rot for the Blue side of Merseyside but a team of this stature should be looking to build their sporting brand on slick, attacking football or so they had hoped. Following their 3-1 loss to West Ham over the weekend, Silva stated, "we didn't perform on a level to win this match, it is clear and I have told our players as well, at this level you cannot make the mistakes we made."

Silva went on to further state that, "until the moment they score, we started well, good shape, good intensity and good balance in many moments and good combinations but after our first mistake we didn't react like we should react and they score and it looks like the game has changed completely. It looks like we have lost our confidence at that moment."

Everton spent big in the summer transfer window. Many fans pointed to the fact that "Liverpool buy from Stoke, Everton buy from Barcelona." The likes of Richarlison, Mina, Digne, Zouma Gomes and Bernard gave the impression that Everton had a phenomenal transfer window because realistically they did.

Silva should absolutely be given more of an opportunity to stamp his authority on the Toffee's play style. The real issue is determining what Everton should be expecting out of their manager in the next 3 years.

Europa League is certainly not out of the question and to have a decent run in that tournament could work well for the enthusiasm on the blue side of the Mersey. A domestic cup run in the FA Cup or Carabao Cup must also be slotting in as must-haves within this time frame to get some silverware under the relatively young manager's belt.