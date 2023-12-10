“Will you shut the fu** up?” - Liverpool legend reveals Jurgen Klopp once screamed at him during halftime team talk

Former Liverpool star James Milner has spoken about his time at the club, and especially the club's manager Jurgen Klopp. The former England international enjoyed a successful spell at the club during which he won most of the major trophies available on offer.

Milner joined Liverpool on a free transfer in 2015 following a five-year stint at Manchester City where he won the Premier League twice. His move to join the Reds was at the call of former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers who was replaced within four months by Jurgen Klopp.

Milner became a key player for Klopp in his time at the club, with his versatility being a great attribute that helped him tie down a place in the squad. The Englishman was used at right-back, left-back, midfield and on the wing whenever he was needed in any of those positions.

James Milner shared in an interview with the High Performance podcast that the German manager was not the best at listening to opinions mid-game. He praised Jurgen Klopp for being a great gaffer but recalled an incident where the fomer Borussia Dortmund manager shut him down for trying to share an opinion at half-time.

“He’s not the best to share your emotions with at half time! I remember once he was giving his opinion and I was giving mine back and he screamed ‘will you shut the f*ck up!’ but Jürgen was brilliant - a great man.”

Milner enjoyed a great spell at Anfield before joining fellow Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion on a one-year contract in the summer. The 37-year-old played 332 matches for the Reds, by the far the most matches he played for any single club in his career.

Liverpool won the league title, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield in his time at Anfield. They also won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool flying in the Premier League

Last season, Liverpool finished outside of the top four and many thought they had lost their mojo under Jurgen Klopp. The manager has, however, reshuffled his pack to produce maximum results once more, and his players have responded brilliantly.

Liverpool sit atop the Premier League standings for the first time this season after an impressive win away to Crystal Palace, where they needed a winner in added time. The Reds have a one-point cushion over Arsenal, who are in second place after Matchday 16.

Klopp's men face Manchester United next in the league, and will be keen to extend their advantage atop the standings even further. They are getting wins at a similar level to how they did in the peak years of their rivalry with Manchester City and are firmly in the title hunt.