"Will stay a legend forever" - Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on 'world-class' Liverpool star for his performance against Everton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Divock Origi after the forward scored yet another vital goal for his side against Everton on Sunday, April 24.

The Anfield crowd were audibly frustrated with their side's inability to find a breakthrough against the relegation-threatened Toffees. The blue side of Merseyside were unapologetically time-wasting throughout the encounter.

Origi was brought on after an hour and was instrumental in setting up Andy Robertson's opener to relieve the pressure. He then scored late on in the 85th minute to secure the Reds a 2-0 win over their city rivals.

Klopp's men moved to within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City following their victory, with five games remaining.

The Belgian striker will forever be remembered at Anfield for scoring some of the club's most important goals in crucial moments. He has now scored six times in ten appearances against Everton.

The 27-year-old is likely to leave Merseyside this summer on a free transfer when his contract expires. However, Klopp lauded Origi following the derby triumph, telling Sky Sports, as per Anfield Watch:

"We will never miss a player like him because if he leaves, he will explode wherever he goes. He is a world-class striker, he is a legend and will stay a legend forever.

"He doesn't always make the squad which is ridiculous, but he is there when we need him every time. He was involved in both games.

"We will never miss a player like him more, he is a world-class striker, he is a legend and will stay a legend forever."

Origi set to leave Liverpool this summer

The former Lille hitman has become a cult hero at Anfield since his arrival from the Ligue 1 outfit in 2015.

However, due to the elite level of attacking options ahead of him, Origi has found first-team opportunities hard to come by. He has failed to start a single Premier League game in the current campaign.

Origi has scored six goals in 16 appearances this season. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Milan News, the Belgium international is close to signing a deal with Serie A giants AC Milan.

The player will be sorely missed by the Liverpool fans. Origi has provided some of the most famous moments in the club's recent history, including a goal in the 2019 Champions League final victory over Tottenham.

Origi also scored twice in Liverpool's extraordinary comeback win over Barcelona in the preceding semi-final. He also buried a 96th minute winner to seal a 1-0 win against Everton in 2018 in the Premier League.

