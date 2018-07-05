Will the Red Devils dance to the tune of the Samba Boys?

Katyayan Chaturvedi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 916 // 05 Jul 2018, 19:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

If an individual is a football fan, then 6th July 2018, is going to be a mega summer blockbuster date, as the two powerhouses of World Cup 2018 are about to lock horns in the Kazan Arena, Russia. Yes, it is Brazil against Belgium in the quarter-finals, and one can expect some real entertainment for sure. Coming into this game, both the teams have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the tournament so far. A dramatic last-minute comeback of the Red Devils, against an inspired Japanese force, ensured Belgium a place in the quarter-finals. Similarly, the Selecao secured a place in the quarter-finals by defeating Mexico.

In the group stages, after playing out a draw against Switzerland in the opening game, Tite’s boys defeated a strong-willed Costa Rica, in the last few minutes of the stoppage time. After which, they defeated the sturdy Serbian challenge, riding on the back of skipper Thiago Silva and midfielder Paulinho. Next challenge this team faced was Juan Carlos Osorio’s Mexico in the round of 16. Neymar took the charge of the Brazilian attack and caused havoc by scoring one and setting up another for Firmino, thus sealing a spot for Brazil in the quarter-finals.

Brazil has been a tough team for the opponents to rattle.

On the other hand, the Red Devils have enjoyed a slightly smoother journey in the group stages. Roberto Martinez’s men started with the thrashing of Panama in the first match, followed by the canning of Tunisia by 5-2. Subsequently, they recorded a convincing 1-0 victory against England. With an unbeaten record in the group stages, the Belgium team faced Japan. The team from Asia scored twice after the half-time and turned the match on its head. In reply, Belgium struck twice, thanks to the headers from Jan Vertonghen and substitute Marouane Fellaini, before slotting the final victory goal in the very last minute of the game.

Belgium made a scintillating comeback against Japan.

If one is to pinpoint a strength of the Belgium team, then it has to be the pace by which it counter-attacks. Right from the start of the tournament, this team was touted to have the best attack, which is lead by the likes of Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, and Dries Mertens. The teams that have faced Belgium so far, have found it really hard to cope with Belgium’s pace. Though the team looked shaky in the last match against Japan, it was this trio which brought the team back into the game, by creating multiple opportunities within a span of five minutes. Kevin De Bruyne has perfectly placed himself in the heart of the Belgium mid-field, and has looked dangerous everytime he has received the ball. Not only passing has been an asset of this Manchester City playmaker, the player has been creating many goal scoring chances in the 30-yard box, and is a potential threat to any opponent. Apart from Kevin De Bruyne, the mid-field consisting of Marouane Fellaini and Chadli, has looked solid, especially in the match against Japan, where the trio combined to bring the sinking ship back to its shore.

As Robert Griffin III once said, “Football is football and talent is talent but the mindset of your team makes all the difference.”

Tite has injected life back into the bodies of the Samba boys.

One cannot argue the fact that the mindset shown by the Samba boys is way different than it was in the World Cup of 2014. Since the time Tite took over, the Selecao has shown resilience whenever it has stepped on to the field. Tite has done a good job of reuniting the Brazilian team, especially after the 2014 World Cup. The team was in disarray and no one was able to inject the belief that Tite has fed into the team. He not only brought the defenders like Thiago Silva and Miranda back into the team, but also changed the overall playing system of the team. Consequently, the team was the first one to book a flight to Russia for the World Cup.

Under Tite, this Brazilian side has revealed three key positions - a holder, a playmaker, and a box-to-box raider. This has allowed the team to change formations frequently during the match; hence the team is no longer dependent on Neymar. Against Mexico, this system was much in evidence. This system has also helped the Brazilian star player, Neymar. There is less pressure on him, and with Marcelo and Coutinho on his flank, he has been able to link up well, which has resulted in Brazil making counter-attacks more swiftly. The team has also looked dangerous on the right flank as well. Like the left flank, the trio of Willian- Fagner- Paulinho on the right flank has looked decisive and has provided a cutting edge to this team.

Presence of Coutinho has eased the pressure on Neymar's shoulders.

The fact that caught everyone’s attention was the way the Brazilian defence stood tall against an attacking Mexico. The solid Brazilian defence has only conceded 5 shots on target, and 1 goal in 4 games, less than any other team in the tournament. It has found a backbone in defence in form of Miranda. Moreover, the experienced Thiago Silva, has been a rock at the back. The full-backs in form of Fagner and Marcelo or Filipe Luis has allowed the team to showcase their text-book football of high and attacking full-backs.

“The Belgium defence- they are not all Ferrari’s there you know. They have some Skodas too.”- Vahid Halilhodzic, Algeria coach.

Vincent Kompany's presence was not enough to hide Belgium's weak link.

True to that, Belgium as a defending unit has looked a bit shaky in comparison. The team has been caught on the break more than twice, and has found itself vulnerable in a set-piece situation - they have conceded goals against Tunisia or Japan in a similar fashion. Whereas, Brazil have not conceded any goal since their inaugural match.

Belgium does not have a good record against the South American nations.

If the history of the two teams is considered, this is going to be the fifth meeting between the two teams, with Belgium having only one win to its name. In the World Cup, the teams have only met once in 2002, in the round of 16, with Brazil winning the game 2-0. The history is not kind upon Belgium, especially against the South American teams. Belgium has lost three of its last four meetings to the teams belonging to South America. Selecao too does not have a good memory against its European opponents. Brazil has been knocked out of the World Cup by a European side in each of the last three tournaments (in 2006 vs France, in 2010 vs Netherland and in 2014 vs Germany).

With the clock ticking down, the Belgium team will be quite aware of the fact that Casemiro will be suspended for the next match, and what dangers an in-form Neymar can bring. In a press conference, ahead of the match, the Belgium coach said, "As a coach, I have a lot of options with this team, but I know in my head what I want to do. We will need power. If we show the same mentality, as we did on Monday, we have a big chance. It's a dream match for our players, they were born to play in a match like this. Naturally, we want to win but we are not expected to and that is an important difference." - Martinez

Will it be the power of Fellaini-Chadli-De Bruyne or just a mind game? Who knows? But the thing that comes to everyone's mind after seeing Belgium’s not so decent record against the South Americans especially in this phase of the competition is-Will Belgium break the jinx of the long-prevailing Samba Challenge, and book its place in the top-four? Or Will the Belgians go dancing again on the tunes played by the Samba boys in Kazan?

So what it’s gonna be: Belgium undoing what’s done or history repeating itself?