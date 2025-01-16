Willem II Tilburg vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2025

Willem II Tilburg will face Feyenoord at the Koning Willem II Stadion on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Eredivisie campaign. The home side have had their struggles upon returning to the Dutch top-flight but remain on course to avoid the drop as they sit 10th in the table with 22 points midway through the league campaign.

However, they suffered a 6-2 hiding at the hands of Twente last time out, suffering a serious second-half capitulation after heading into the break with the scoreline level at 2-2.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, have dropped points in the league in recent games and have rapidly lost ground in the title race. They suffered a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to high-flying Utrecht in their last match, conceding a quickfire second-half double before Santiago Gimenez halved the deficit from the spot in the last 10 minutes of normal time.

The visitors sit fourth in the league table with 35 points from 18 matches. They are 11 points behind champions PSV Eindhoven at the top of the pile and will be looking to reduce that gap here.

Willem II Tilburg vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 96 meetings between the two clubs. Willem II have won just 14 of those games while Feyenoord have won 67 times, with their other 15 matchups ending level.

The visitors are undefeated in their last seven matches in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 26 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2009.

Brian Priske's men are the second-highest-scoring side in the Dutch top flight this season with a goal tally of 41.

Willem II Tilburg vs Feyenoord Prediction

Willem II have lost two of their last three matches and four of their last six. However, they thrashed NEC Nijmegen 4-1 in their last home game, ending a five-game winless streak at the Koning Willem II Stadion in the process. They will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Feyenoord have lost their last two league matches after going undefeated in their previous six in the competition. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should, however, see De Stadionclub win this one.

Prediction: Willem II Tilburg 1-3 Feyenoord

Willem II Tilburg vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

