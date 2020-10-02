Willem II vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of the Dutch Eredivisie continues this weekend as Willem II face off with Feyenoord on Sunday afternoon.

The match goes down at the Konig Willem II Stadion, and will see the home side looking for an upset win against Dick Advocaat’s undefeated side, who are currently third in the Eredivisie table.

Willem II vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

Feyenoord were able to do the double over Willem II during the 2019-20 edition of the Eredivisie. They won 0-1 at the Konig Willem II Stadion back in September 2019, and then picked up a 2-0 win at the De Kuip Stadium in March.

Coincidentally, the game was one of the final Eredivisie fixtures before the 2019-20 season was curtailed due to Covid-19.

In the current campaign, Feyenoord are unbeaten with two wins and a single draw to their name, while Willem II have picked up one win, one loss and one draw. They’ve also been eliminated from the Europa League by Rangers.

Willem II form guide: L-W-W-L-D

Feyenoord form guide: W-D-W

Willem II vs Feyenoord Team News

Willem II will be missing three players for this clash, as forward Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, defender Leeroy Owusu and winger Che Nunnely are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injured: Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, Leeroy Owusu, Che Nunnely

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Feyenoord boss Dick Advocaat has a lengthy list of injuries to deal with right now. No fewer than seven players are currently on the sidelines, including defender Sven van Beek, winger Christian Conteh and forward Nicolai Jorgensen.

Injured: Luis Sinisterra, Tyrell Malacia, Sven van Beek, Christian Conteh, Eric Botteghin, Nicolai Jorgensen, Mark Diemers

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Willem II - Feyenoord

Willem II vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

Willem II predicted XI (4-3-3): Robbin Ruiter, Mats Kohlert, Sebastian Holmen, Jop Van Den Avert, Driess Saddiki, Gorkem Saglam, Pol Llonch, John Yeboah, Vangelis Pavlidis, Mike Tresor

Feyenoord predicted XI (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow, Bart Niewukoop, Lutsharel Geertruida, Marcos Senesi, Ridgeciano Haps, Jens Toornstra, Leroy Fer, Joao Teixeira, Steven Berghuis, Robert Bozenik, Luciano Narsingh

Willem II vs Feyenoord Prediction

This could be a trickier test for Feyenoord than it initially appears on paper, as Willem II are a pretty solid side with some decent talent available to them.

However, Dick Advocaat’s side have been in excellent form lately and have plenty of goal threats available to them. An away win is the most likely outcome in this encounter.

Prediction: Willem II 1-2 Feyenoord