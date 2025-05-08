Willem II vs Heracles Prediction and Betting Tips | May 9th 2025

Willem II and Heracles get round 32 of the Eredivisie underway when they lock horns at the Koning Willem II Stadion on Friday. Kristof Aelbrecht’s men find themselves seven points off safety with three games to go and head into this must-win tie looking to keep their top-flight status alive.

Willem II were left red-faced last weekend as they were held to a 1-1 draw by NEC Nijmegen after conceding an 83rd-minute equalizer at the Goffertstadion.

Aelbrecht’s side have gone 14 consecutive games without a win in the league — losing 11 and claiming three draws — a run which has put their top-flight status under threat.

Having gained promotion from the second tier last term, Willem II find themselves 16th in the Eredivisie table with 25 points from 31 games, seven points behind 15th-placed NAC Breda just above the relegation playoff spot.

Heracles, on the other hand, were left empty-handed for a second game in a row last time out as they fell to a 4-1 home thrashing at the hands of a rampant Feyenoord side.

This followed a similar 4-1 loss against Groningen at Euroborg Stadion on April 23, a result which saw their five-game unbeaten run across all competitions come to an end.

Heracles have picked up 35 points from 31 Eredivisie matches so far to sit 12th in the league standings, level on points with 11th-placed Sparta Rotterdam.

Willem II vs Heracles Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 35 meetings between the sides, Heracles boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Willem II have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Heracles have failed to win their last six away matches in the league, losing three and claiming three draws since mid-January.

Willem II currently boasts the division’s joint second-worst home record, having picked up just 12 points from their 15 games so far — only Almere City (10) have managed fewer points.

Willem II vs Heracles Prediction

It is now or never for Willem II in their bid to avoid finishing in the relegation playoff spot and expect them to throw the kitchen sink at the Koning Willem II Stadion this weekend.

While both sides are evenly matched on paper, Willem have won their last five Eredivisie home games against Heracles and we fancy them to come out on top once again.

Prediction: Willem II 1-0 Heracles

Willem II vs Heracles Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Willem II to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of Heracles’ last nine games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the visitors’ last six outings)

