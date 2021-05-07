Willem II vs PSV prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21 

Willem II welcome PSV to the Koning Willem II Stadion on Sunday in search of their next three points in the Eredivisie.

This matchday 32 fixture will pit two sides who need all three points for very different reasons.

The hosts currently sit one point above the dropzone and need a win to boost their survival hopes. PSV Eindhoven are just one point above AZ Alkmaar in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification and cannot afford any slip-up in a race that looks set to go down to the wire.

Willem II suffered a harrowing 3-2 defeat away to FC Utrecht. Sander van de Streek scored at both ends of the field in the five-goal thriller.

Staat je goed hoor Koen 😉



Jeroen & Koen blikken zo terug op de week en vooruit op het weekend in een nieuwe uitzending van PSV TV.



Om 17.30 uur te zien op @ESPNnl 1! 🥤 pic.twitter.com/EVAM7aiV1Q — PSV (@PSV) May 7, 2021

PSV were held to a shock 2-2 draw with SC Heerenveen on home soil. Tibor Halilovic and Siem de Jong scored in both halves to help the visitors pick up an unlikely point.

Willem II vs PSV Head-to-Head

This will be the 42nd meeting between the sides and PSV expectedly have the much better record.

The Lightbulbs have 30 wins and seven draws to their name, while Willem II have just four wins.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2020 when goals from Philip Max, Donyell Malen and Mario Gotze helped PSV to a 3-0 home victory.

The visitors are currently on a four-game unbeaten run, while Willem II have one win from their last five league games.

Willem II form guide: L-W-L-L-D

PSV form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Willem II vs PSV Team News

Willem II

The hosts have five players currently sidelined with injuries. Vincent Schippers, Miquel Nelom, Robbin Ruiter, Freek Heerkens and Jan-Arie van der Heijden are all unavailable for selection.

Furthermore, defender Sebastian Holmen is suspended for accumulating too many yellow cards.

Injuries: Robbin Ruiter, Vincent Schippers, Miquel Nelom, Freek Heerkens and Jan-Arie van der Heijden

Suspension: Sebastian Holmen

PSV Eindhoven

Several players are unavailable for coach Roger Schmidt due to injuries. Timo Baurmgartl, Erick Gutierrez, Ryan Thomas, Mauro Junior, Richard Ledezma and Maximiliano Romero are all unavailable for selection. Mohamed Iharatten is ill and wont be available for this game.

No suspension worries for PSV Eindhoven.

Injuries: Ryan Thomas, Mauro Junior, Richard Ledezma, Max Romero, Erick Gutierrez, Timo Baurmgartl

Illness: Mohamed Iharatten

Suspension: none

Willem II vs PSV Predicted XI

Willem II Predicted XI (4-3-3): Arijanet Muric (GK); Derrick Kohn, Sven van Beek, Jordens Peters, Leeroy Owusu; Poi Llonch, Wesley Spieringhs, Dries Saddiki; Mike Tresor, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, Che Nunnely

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yvon Mvogo (GK); Philipp Max, Nick Viergever, Jordan Teze, Denzel Dumfries; Cody Gakpo, Olivier Boscagli, Pablo Rosario, Mario Gotze; Eran Zahavi, Donyell Malen

Willem II vs PSV Prediction

PSV very rarely slip-up against lower opposition and their stronger need for points could see them go all out for victory.

We are predicting a comfortable victory for the visitors.

Prediction: Willem II 0-3 PSV Eindhoven