Willem II vs PSV prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

Willem II and PSV Eindhoven will battle for three points on matchday seven of the Eredivisie on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game off the back of a 2-1 away victory over Waalwijk on Tuesday. Kwasi Wriedt and Mats Kohlert scored second-half goals to guide their side to all three points.

PSV Eindhoven triumphed by the same scoreline in an away victory over Go Ahead Eagles on Wednesday. Cody Gakpo and Marco van Ginkel scored either side of Inigo Cordoba's strike to guide their side to victory.

Despite the victory, PSV remained in second spot, one point behind table-toppers Ajax, having picked up 15 points from six matches. Willem II are two points and one place below them in the table.

Willem II vs PSV Head-to-Head

PSV have 31 wins from their last 42 matches against Willem II. The two sides shared the spoils on seven occasions while the visitors have four wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in May when Donyell Malen's first-half strike and Derrick Kohn's own goal gave PSV a 2-0 away victory.

The hosts have won four of their six league fixtures this term. PSV have three wins from their last five matches in all competitions.

Willem II form guide: W-W-D-W-W

PSV form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Willem II vs PSV Team News

Wesley Spieringhs is injured for the hosts with a knee problem. There are no suspension worries for coach Fred Grim. Robbin Ruiter also misses out due to injury.

Injury: Wesley Spieringhs, Robbin Ruiter

Suspension: None

PSV

The visitors have been hit by a raft of injuries and currently have several players sidelined by fitness concerns. Mario Gotze (muscle), Mees Kreekels, Richard Ledezma (ACL) and Shurandy Sambo (ACL) are all unavailable for selection.

Furthermore, Ibrahim Sangare, Fode Fofana, Maxime Delagnhe (shoulder) and Jensen Seelt are all doubts for the trip to Tilburg.

Injuries: Mario Gotze, Mees Kreekels, Richard Ledezma, Shurandy Sambo

Doubtful: Ibrahim Sangare, Fode Fofana, Maxime Delagnhe, Jensen Seelt

Willem II vs PSV Predicted XI

Willem II Predicted XI (4-3-3): Timon Wellenreuther (GK); Derrick Kohn, Ulrik Jenssen, Freek Heerkens, Godfried Roemaratoe; Pol Llonch, Dries Saddiki, Gorkem Saglam; Mats Kohlert, Kwasi Wriedt, Che Nunnely

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel (GK); Philipp Max, Andre Ramalho, Olivier Boscagli, Phillipp Mwene; Ryan Thomas, Marco van Ginkel; Cody Gakpo, Ritsu Doan, Noni Madueke; Eran Zahavi

Willem II vs PSV Prediction

Willem II have been one of the most impressive sides this season but will have to significantly up the ante if they are to get anything against PSV Eindhoven.

The two sides' good run of form means they will each fancy their chances of getting the win and are likely to go all out for three points. However, the visitors rarely falter in matches where they are favorites and we are backing PSV to triumph with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Willem II 1-3 PSV

