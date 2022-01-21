Willem II vs Twente prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

Willem II and Twente will battle for three points on matchday 20 of the Eredivisie on Saturday.

The two sides will be looking to return to winning ways following their respective defeats last time out. The hosts suffered a 2-0 loss away to Zwolle in league action last weekend with midfielder Thomas van den Belt scoring a brace.

Twente were eliminated from the KNVB Beker courtesy of a 2-1 defeat to AZ Alkmaar on home turf. The visitors clawed back from a one-goal deficit to secure progress to the last eight of the competition.

The Enschede outfit will be hoping for better returns in league action, where they sit in sixth place with 35 points accrued from 19 matches. Willem II are just outside the relegation zone, with four points separating them from the drop zone.

Willem II vs Twente Head-to-Head

Twente have 20 wins from their last 38 matches against Willem II. The two sides shared the spoils on 12 occasins while the hosts were victorious in six previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came in October and they could not be separated in a 1-1 draw. Dimitrios Limnios and Che Nunnely scored first-half goals to share the spoils in the first leg.

Willem II form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Twente form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-W

Willem II vs Twente Team News

Willem II

Freek Heerkens, Robbin Ruiter and Wesley Spieringhs are doubts for the game. Kwasi Wriedt has joined German side Holsten Kiel.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Freek Heerkens, Robbin Ruiter, Wesley Spieringhs

Twente

Ramiz Zerrouki is currently disputing the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with Algeria while Wout Brama, Kik Pierie and Jody Lukoki are all doubts for the game.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Ramiz Zerrouki

Doubtful: Wout Brama, Kik Pierie, Jody Lukoki

Willem II vs Twente Predicted XI

Willem II Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Timon Wellenreuther (GK); Derrick Kohn, Nikolaos Michelis, Emil Bergstrom, Leeroy Owusu; Pol Llonch, Godfried Roemaratoe; Max Svensson, Ringo Meeveld, Che Nunnely; Kwasi Okyere Wreidt

Twente Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lars Unnerstall (GK); Jaysden Oosterwolde, Robin Propper, Mees Hilgers, Giovanni Troupee; Casper Staring, Jesse Bosch; Dimitrios Limnios, Michel Vlap, Virgil Misidjan; Ricky van Wolfswinkel

Willem II vs Twente Prediction

Willem II's 10-game losing streak does not look like it will end anytime soon, much less against a side with continental aspirations.

The hosts are winless in 13 matches on the trot across competitions and we are predicting that run to continue with another defeat.

Prediction: Willem II 0-2 Twente

