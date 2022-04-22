Willem II vs Vitesse prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

Willem II and Vitesse will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 30 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts fell to a harrowing 4-0 defeat away to Go Ahead Eagles a fortnight ago. Marc Cardona stepped off the bench to provide an assist and score a goal in the rout.

Vitesse fell to a 1-0 defeat to Sparta Rotterdam on home turf. Adrian Dalmau's first-half strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Despite the loss, they remain in sixth position and have 44 points to show for their efforts in 29 matches. Willem II still sit at the bottom of the standings and are three points away from safety.

Willem II vs Vitesse Head-to-Head

Vitesse have 49 wins from their last 93 matches against Willem II. Sunday's hosts were victorious on 20 occasions, while 24 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2021 when Willem II claimed a 3-0 victory away from home.

Willem II form guide: L-L-D-L-L

Vitesse form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-D

Willem II vs Vitesse Team News

Willem II

Miquel Nelom, Ringo Meerveld and Thijs Oosting have all been ruled out with injuries, while Nasser El Khayati is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Miquel Nelom, Ringo Meerveld, Thijs Oosting

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Nasser El Khayati

Vitesse

Jeroen Houwen, Maximilian Wittek and Gnantin Yann Gboho are unavailable due to injuries. Alois Dominik Oroz and Baden Frederiksen are doubts for the game.

Injuries: Jeroen Houwen, Maximilian Wittek, Gnantin Yann Gboho

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Alois Dominik Oroz, Baden Frederiksen

Willem II vs Vitesse Predicted XI

Willem II Predicted XI (4-3-3): Timon Wellenreuther (GK); Mats Kohlert, Derrick Kohn, Wessel Dammers, Leeroy Owusu; Dan Crowley, Freek Heerkens, Dries Saddiki; Elton Kabangu, Jizz Hornkamp, Che Nunnely

Vitesse Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jeroen Houwen (GK); Maximilian Wittek, Jacob Rasmussen, Danilho Doekhi, Romaric Yapi; Toni Domgjoni, Riechedly Bazoer, Sondre Tronstad; Daan Huisman, Lois Openda, Adrian Grbic

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Willem II vs Vitesse Prediction

Neither of the two have been in the best of form in recent weeks, although Vitesse will fancy their chances of getting maximum points against the basement boys.

The hosts have been out of sorts this season and are currently on an eight-game winless streak in the league. We are backing that run to continue with another defeat.

Prediction: Willem II 0-2 Vitesse

Edited by Peter P