Wimbledon vs Charlton Athletic prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22

The League One continues this week and will see Wimbledon host Charlton Athletic at Plough Lane on Tuesday night.

Wimbledon are in abysmal form at the moment and are currently in the thick of a relegation battle. They were beaten 3-1 by Cheltenham Town on Saturday, squandering a one-goal lead in the final 10 minutes of the game.

The home side sit 21st in the league table with just 33 points from 38 games. They can exit the drop zone with a win later this week and will be looking to do just that.

Charlton Athletic have bounced back from a tough couple of weeks which saw them drop into the bottom half of the table. They beat Burton Albion 2-0 in their last game via first-half goals from Conor Washington and Corey Blackett-Taylor.

Charlton Athletic sit 15th in the League One table with 46 points from 38 games. They will now be looking to continue their winning run when they play on Tuesday.

Wimbledon vs Charlton Athletic Head-to-Head

There have been 13 meetings between Wimbledon and Charlton Athletic. The hosts have won six of those games, while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been two draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last month. Charlton Athletic won the game 3-2.

Wimbledon Form Guide: L-L-L-L-D

Charlton Athletic Form Guide: W-W-L-D-L

Wimbledon vs Charlton Athletic Team News

Wimbledon

Cheye Alexander is out with an injury and is not expected to play this week. Luke McCormick came off injured against Lincoln City and is a doubt for Tuesday's game.

Injured: Cheye Alexander

Doubtful: Luke McCormick

Suspended: None

Charlton Athletic

Chuks Aneke, Corey Blackett-Taylor, Jake Forster-Caskey, Juan Castillo and Ryan Inniss are all injured and will not play against Wimbledon later this week.

Injured: Chuks Aneke, Corey Blackett-Taylor, Jake Forster-Caskey, Juan Castillo, Ryan Inniss

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wimbledon vs Charlton Athletic Predicted XI

Wimbledon Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Nikola Tzanev; Nesta Guinness-Walker, Will Nightingale, Ben Heneghan, Henry Lawrence; Anthony Hartigan, Alex Woodyard; Ayoub Assal, Jack Rudoni, Adedapo Mebude; Sam Cosgrove

Charlton Athletic Predicted XI (3-5-2): Craig MacGillivray; Sean Clare, Sam Lavelle, Chris Ben Purrington; Diallang Jaiyesimi, George Dobson, Scott Fraser, Alex Gilbey, Adam Matthews; Conor Washington, Jayden Stockley

Wimbledon vs Charlton Athletic Prediction

Wimbledon are on a 20-game winless streak across all competitions. They have failed to score any goals in five of their last seven outings and have one of the worst home records in the league at the moment with just two wins all season.

Charlton Athletic are on a run of back-to-back wins, ending a seven-game winless run in the league. The visitors should continue their winning run this week.

Prediction: Wimbledon 0-1 Charlton Athletic

Edited by Peter P