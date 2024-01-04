Wimbledon vs Ipswich Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2024

Wimbledon will welcome Ipswich Town to The Cherry Reds Records Stadium for an FA Cup third round tie on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Forest Green in League One on New Year's Day. Matthew Stevens broke the deadlock in the fourth minute for the home side while Ali Al-Hamadi drew the visitors level in the 12th minute.

Ipswich, meanwhile, were held to a goalless draw away to Stoke City in the EFL Championship.

The Suffolk outfit will kickstart their FA Cup campaign with Saturday's tie, while Wimbledon booked their spot at this stage with a 5-0 home victory over Ramsgate in the last round in December 2023.

Wimbledon vs Ipswich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides. Ipswich have two wins to their name, Wimbledon were victorious just once, while three games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in January 2022 when Ipswich claimed a 2-0 away victory in League One.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Wimbledon's last five games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Ipswich Town have drawn four of their last five competitive games, including each of the last three on the bounce.

Wimbledon have won seven of their last eight home games across competitions, scoring at least two goals in each victory.

Four of Ipswich Town's last five away games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Wimbledon vs Ipswich Prediction

Wimbledon have been inconsistent in the last few months but remain in the playoff spots in League Two. A key reason for this has been their improved home form in recent weeks.

Ipswich have seen their hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League take a hit in the last few months. Their current five-game winless run in the Championship has seen other sides close the gap on second spot and confidence could be low in Kieran McKenna's camp.

This time two years ago, both sides were slugging it out in League One, highlighting the divergent trajectory of both sides in that time.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Wimbledon 0-1 Ipswich

Wimbledon vs Ipswich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Ipswich to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals