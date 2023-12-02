Wimbledon vs Ramsgate Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th December 2023

AFC Wimbledon will play host to Ramsgate at The Cherry Red Records Stadium in the FA Cup on Monday.

Wimbledon vs Ramsgate Preview

The two sides are meeting each other for the first time. Wimbledon got the better of League One side Cheltenham Town 5-1 in the first round to reach the second. Last season, they could not progress beyond the second round as they were knocked out by fifth-tier side Chesterfield 2-0.

The Dons escaped relegation by a few points last season after finishing 21st out of 24 teams in the EFL League Two. They appear to be running a better campaign in the new term, as they sit 10th with 28 points after 19 rounds of matches. Wimbledon boast four straight wins in their last five matches at home.

Ramsgate saw off the challenge of Woking 2-1 to qualify for the second round proper of the FA Cup for the first time in the club's history. The eight-tier team will be playing with “no pressure on their shoulders,” according to head coach Ben Smit. The trip to Wimbledon could be a steep learning curve, he says.

The Rams have lost just two times in their last 17 matches, winning 12 times and drawing once. We are unsure if they could bring such an impressive form to the FA Cup. However, the team appears to be in good shape at their level. They also boast a good away record, winning thrice in their last five trips in all competitions.

Wimbledon vs Ramsgate Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wimbledon have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Wimbledon have scored eight goals and conceded four in their last five matches.

Wimbledon’s best record in the FA Cup remains a fifth-round finish in the 2018–19 edition.

Ramsgate have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five away matches.

Wimbledon have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while Ramsgate have won four times and drawn once.

Wimbledon vs Ramsgate Prediction

The hosts will hope to exploit their experience and rich individuality to overcome the visitors, with James Tilley eying his third goal. He netted twice in the downfall of Cheltenham Town (5-1).

Ramsgate’s impressive defense will be put to the test against Wimbledon. The visitors boast 34 league goals against just nine conceded, as they cling on to the top spot of the Isthmian League - South East Division.

Wimbledon come into the game as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Wimbledon 3-1 Ramsgate

Wimbledon vs Ramsgate Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Wimbledon to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Wimbledon to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Ramsgate to score - Yes