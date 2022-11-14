Wimbledon vs Weymouth Prediction and Betting Tips | November 15, 2022

Wimbledon will entertain sixth-tier side Weymouth at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in a FA Cup first round replay on Tuesday (November 15).

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw at the Bob Lucas Stadium earlier this month. Ayoub Assal gave Wimbledon the lead in the fifth minute, but Weymouth dug deep to score the equaliser through Ahkeem Rose in the 70th. This is one of seven first round games in the competition that will be replayed on Tuesday.

Wimbledon are unbeaten in their last five Football League Two games and are coming off a goalless draw against Salford City on Saturday. Weymouth, meanwhile, returned to winning ways in the National League after three games, with Dan Matsuzaka scoring an 82nd-minute winner.

Wimbledon vs Weymouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time across competitions in the first round earlier this month.

Weymouth have a poor record in FA Cup replays - winless in their last ten since the1964-65 campaign.

Wimbledon have five wins and two losses in their last seven FA Cup replays, with the losses coming in 2017 and 2019.

Weymouth have won just two of their 25 away games in the FA Cup.

Wimbledon are unbeaten in their last three home games in League Two and have won their last two, scoring five goals.

Weymouth have lost their last two away games, conceding six and scoring just twice.

Wimbledon vs Weymouth Prediction

The Dons have kept clean sheets in their two games since a 1-1 draw against Weymouth, while the Terras have a win and a loss in that period.

There's not much to separate the two teams, but considering Wimbledon's home advantage, they should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Wimbledon 2-1 Weymouth

Wimbledon vs Weymouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wimbledon

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Wimbledon to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

