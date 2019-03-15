×
Winners and losers from the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw and Twitter reactions

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
Feature
15 Mar 2019, 20:15 IST

Jurgen Klopp - Liverpool boss
Jurgen Klopp - Liverpool boss

The draw has been made for the quarterfinals and semifinals of the UEFA Champions League. The 8 teams to qualify for the quarterfinals are - AFC Ajax, FC Barcelona, Juventus FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City FC, Manchester United FC, FC Porto, and Tottenham Hotspur. 

Quarterfinals

Ajax v Juventus

Liverpool v Porto

Tottenham v Manchester City

Barcelona v Manchester United

Semifinals

Semifinal 1: Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester City v Ajax or Juventus.

Semi-final 2: Barcelona or Manchester United v Liverpool or Porto.

Final

The winner of semi-final 2 will be the home team in the final.

When are the quarterfinals?

First leg: 9 and 10 April

Second leg: 16 and 17 April 

Winners from the draw


Liverpool

Liverpool FC have the easiest draw on paper
Liverpool FC have the easiest draw on paper

Liverpool will be buzzing after drawing Porto in the quarter-finals. Liverpool eased past them in last year's Round of 16 and won the tie 5-0 on aggregate. Liverpool will be favourites to go through to the semifinals and will be eyeing the final for the 2nd consecutive year.

Porto will be eyeing a potential upset and will be seeking revenge for last year's humbling in the round of 16. They made a terrific comeback against AS Roma in the Round of 16 of this year's competition, winning the tie 4-3 on aggregate.

Results in the round of 16

First Leg: Roma 2-1 Porto

Liverpool 0-0 Bayern

2nd Leg: Porto 3-1 Roma

Bayern 1-3 Liverpool

Losers from the draw


Manchester United

Manchester United will face Messi and co in the quarter-finals
Manchester United will face Messi and co in the quarter-finals

Manchester United will face FC Barcelona in the quarterfinals and have the toughest draw on paper. After Lionel Messi's magical performance on Wednesday, Manchester United fans will be dreading the fixture.

Manchester United made a terrific comeback against PSG in the round of 16, and the players will be full of self-belief for the game. These two teams last met in the 2010-11 final of the Champions League at Wembley, and Barcelona came out on top as deserved winners.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lifted the Champions League at the Camp Nou as a player during the 1999 treble-winning season, and his side will take inspiration from that season.

Results in the round of 16

First Leg:  Manchester United 0-2 PSG

Lyon 0-0 Barcelona

2nd Leg: PSG 1-3 Manchester United

Barcelona 5-1 Lyon

Twitter reactions

The draw has left us with some mouth-watering games of football, and fans can't hide their excitement.

Here are some brilliant Twitter reactions to the draw.

Harshit Mishra
