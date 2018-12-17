Winning is Real Madrid's only objective, with or without 'decisive' Ronaldo: Sergio Ramos

RC Celta de Vigo v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's the story?

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has admitted that while the Los Blancos side misses a decisive player like Cristiano Ronaldo, winning continues to be the objective for the transitional team.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo's exit from the Bernabeu has greatly contributed to the European champions' horrendous start to the new season, with the club even sacking Zinedine Zidane's managerial replacement Julen Lopetegui following a humiliating Clasico defeat to longstanding rivals Barcelona.

Santiago Solari has since taken over but Real's problems are far from resolved as the side is yet to regain its former glory.

The heart of the matter

Despite some fans having written off the club, captain Ramos maintains that Real still has the same ambition when it comes to winning games.

Speaking to FIFA's official website, the defender said, "I don’t think you’ll see much of a difference on the pitch."

"We’ve got quite a similar team, despite losing Cristiano, who was a very decisive player for us. We’ll compete with the same approach that the club has always taken. Winning is always the objective."

The Champions League winner added, "Real Madrid have a great history behind them, but you can’t dwell on that too much because the badge alone doesn’t win you matches. Each time things get a bit tighter, but there’s no doubt that experience is very important, and we have a lot of it."

The Spaniard also spoke about his side's upcoming fixtures in the Club World Cup: "The Club World Cup is a reward for your success in the previous season. It gives you an opportunity to confirm your standing by becoming world champions, and it’s a wonderful experience."

What's next?

The reigning European champions will next face Kashima Antlers in the Club World Cup on Wednesday.

