Winterthur vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30th 2024

Winterthur will host Basel at the Stadion Schutzenwiese on Tuesday in another round of the 2023-24 Swiss Super League campaign.

The home side are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and are now pushing for the Championship round. They beat Stade Ls Ouchy 3-1 in their last match, with Luca Zuffi and Nishan Burkart scoring a quickfire first-half double before Randy Schneider sealed the win at the death with his first away goal for the club.

Winterthur sit mid-table in sixth place with 26 points from 20 matches. They are four points above their midweek opponents in ninth place and will be looking to further widen that gap with maximum points on Tuesday.

Basel have endured an overall turbulent campaign but look to have found their feet once again under new boss Fabio Celestini. They beat league leaders Young Boys 1-0 last time out, with Kosovo international Benjamin Kololii scoring the sole goal of the game in the opening 15 minutes.

Winterthur vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 17 meetings between Winterthur and Basel. The hosts have won just one of those games while the visitors have won 14 times. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last four games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last five.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in all 17 games in this fixture.

Basel have scored 24 goals in the Swiss top-flight this season. Only last-placed Stade Ls Ouchy (23) have scored fewer.

Only two of FCW's eight league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Only two of RotBlau's six league wins this season have come on the road.

Winterthur vs Basel Prediction

Winterthur have won three of their last four league matches after winning just one of their previous nine games in the competition. They have lost just one of their last five home games and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Basel are on a three-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last seven competitive outings. They are unbeaten in their last four games on the road and should come out on top this week.

Prediction: Winterthur 1-2 Basel

Winterthur vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Basel to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last seven matchups)