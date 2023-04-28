Winterthur vs FC Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | April 30, 2023

Winterthur will look to rise from the bottom of the Super League when they host FC Basel at the Stadion Schutzenwiese on Sunday.

The Bebbi, meanwhile, set out in search of a second straight away win as they continue their push for European football. Winterthur were left empty-handed once again, as they fell to a 3-1 loss against FC Luzern at the Swissporarena on Thursday.

Bruno Berner’s side have now lost four of their last five games, with a pulsating 3-2 win over St. Gallen on April 16 being the exception. With 29 points from 30 matches, Winterthur are rooted to the bottom of the Super League but will leapfrog ninth-placed Sion with all three points.

Basel, meanwhile, returned to winning ways on Thursday, edging out FC Sion 2-1 at the Stade Tourbillon. That followed a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to FC Luzern on April 23, which snapped their four-match unbeaten run.

With 39 points from 30 games, Heiko Vogel's side are sixth in the league, four points adrift of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification places.

Winterthur vs FC Basel Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

Basel have been imperious in the fixture, claiming eight wins from the last ten meetings.

Winterthur’s only win against the Bebbi came in the Swiss Cup in February 2021, when they stormed to a 6-2 victory at the Stadion Schützenwiese.

Basel are unbeaten in seven of their last eight away games across competitions, claiming five wins since mid-February.

Berner’s men have managed just one win in their last six home games, losing thrice,

Winterthur vs FC Basel Prediction

While Basel have enjoyed a superb run in the Conference League, they have struggled domestically, as they sit in the bottom half of the Super League. However, they should make light work of Winterthur, given the gulf in quality and experience between both sides.

Prediction: Winterthur 1-3 Basel

Winterthur vs FC Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Basel

Tip 2: First to score - Basel (The Bebbi have opened the scoring in six of their last eight games against Winterthur.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Winterthur’s last five outings.)

