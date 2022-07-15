Winterthur vs FC Basel prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2022-23

FC Basel will get their 2022-23 Swiss Super League campaign underway on Saturday, when they visit the Stadium Schützenwiese to face Winterthur.

The Bebbi head into the weekend on a run of six wins from the previous seven meetings between the sides and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Winterthur secured promotion to the Swiss Super League last season, needing a final-day 5-0 victory over Kriens to secure top spot in the second tier.

Alexander Frei’s men picked up 65 points from 36 games, edging out second-placed Schaffhausen and third-placed FC Aarau on goal difference.

Winterthur enjoyed a decent pre-season campaign, picking up two wins and two draws from their five matches.

Meanwhile, FC Basel secured a second consecutive second-placed finish in the Super League last season.

The Bebbi picked up 62 points from 36 games, finishing 18 points adrift of league winners FC Zurich.

Off the back of a fine pre-season campaign, Basel will now look to kick off the new season on a high as they eye their first league crown since 2017.

Winterthur vs FC Basel Head-To-Head

Basel have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming six wins from their last seven meetings. Winterthur have managed just one victory in that time.

Winterthur Form Guide: WDWDL

Basel Form Guide: DLWWW

Winterthur vs FC Basel Team News

Winterthur

The newly-promoted side will be without 21-year-old Kevin Costinha, who is recuperating from a cruciate ligament injury.

Injured: Kevin Costinha

Suspended: None

FC Basel

Andrea Padula has been sidelined through a knee problem and is set to miss the visitors’ league curtain-raiser.

Injured: Andrea Padula

Suspended: None

Winterthur vs FC Basel Predicted XI

Winterthur Predicted XI (4-3-3): Timothy Fayulu; Michael Gonçalves, Roy Gelmi, Granit Lekaj, Souleymane Diaby; Thibault Corbaz, Eris Abedini, Francisco Rodriguez; Neftali Manzambi, Samuel Ballet, Roman Buess

Basel Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marwin Hitz; Andy Pelmard, Michael Lang, Nasser Djiga, Noah Katterbach; Wouter Burger, Taulant Xhaka; Dan Ndoye, Fabian Frei, Liam Millar; Ádám Szalai

Winterthur vs FC Basel Prediction

While Winterthur will be looking to announce their arrival with a bang, they face the stern test of taking on one of the strongest sides in the top tier. We predict a one-sided affair with Basel coming away with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Winterthur 0-2 Basel

