Winterthur vs FC Lugano prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2022-23

Winterthur and FC Lugano will be looking to pick up their first win of the 2022-23 Swiss Super League campaign when they lock horns at the Stadium Schützenwiese on Sunday.

Mattia Croci-Torti’s side head into the weekend unbeaten in eight consecutive games against the hosts since 2013 and will look to extend their recent dominance in this fixture.

Winterthur were denied their first win of the new Super League campaign as they fell to a 2-0 defeat away to St. Gallen last Saturday.

Prior to that, they bottled their lead before settling for a 1-1 draw against Basel in their league opener on July 16.

However, Winterthur will fancy their chances of ending this dry spell as they have now returned to home turf where they are currently on a run of 12 games without defeat.

Meanwhile, FC Lugano were left empty-handed once again as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Grasshopper Zurich last time out.

Prior to that, Croci-Torti’s men wrapped up their pre-season with a 4-1 loss against Inter Milan before losing 3-2 against FC Sion in their league curtain-raiser on July 17.

Lugano head into the weekend winless in all but one of their last seven away games across all competitions, losing four and picking up two draws.

Winterthur vs FC Lugano Head-To-Head

Lugano boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 16 wins from their last 33 encounters. Winterthur have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while three games have ended all square.

Winterthur Form Guide: L-D-W-D-W

FC Lugano Form Guide: L-L-L-W-L

Winterthur vs FC Lugano Team News

Winterthur

The hosts will be without Kevin Costinha and Pascal Hammer, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Kevin Costinha, Pascal Hammer

Suspended: None

FC Lugano

Mickaël Facchinetti, Ignacio Aliseda, Roman Macek and Kreshnik Hajrizi have all been sidelined through injuries. Fabio Daprelà is currently suspended.

Injured: Mickaël Facchinetti, Ignacio Aliseda, Roman Macek, Kreshnik Hajrizi

Suspended: Fabio Daprelà

Winterthur vs FC Lugano Predicted XI

Winterthur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jozef Pukaj; Michael Gonçalves, Granit Lekaj, Roy Gelmi, Tobias Schättin; Thibault Corbaz, Remo Arnold; Samir Ramizi, Francisco Rodríguez, Matteo Di Giusto; Roman Buess

FC Lugano Predicted XI (3-4-3): Amir Saipi; Adrian Durrer, Lars Lukas Mai, Reto Ziegler; Hicham Mahou, Ousmane Doumbia, Jonathan Sabbatini, Milton Valenzuela; Maren Haile-Selassie, Mattia Bottani, Žan Celar

Winterthur vs FC Lugano Prediction

Lugano have struggled for results in recent weeks, losing four of their last five games across all competitions. They have also managed just one win in seven away games since the start of April. We predict Winterthur will take advantage of the visitors' slump and end their winless run in this fixture.

Prediction: Winterthur 2-1 FC Lugano

