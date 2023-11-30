Winterthur vs FC Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2nd 2023

Winterthur will welcome FC Zurich to Stadion Schutzenwiese for a Swiss Super League matchday 16 fixture on Saturday (December 2nd). The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to Luzern last weekend. Sofyan Chader, Denis Simani and Asumah Abubakar all scored to guide their side to victory.

FC Zurich, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 home win over Young Boys in a top-of-the-table clash. Jonathan Okita, Nikola Katic and Bledian Krasniqi all found the back of the net to inspire the win.

The victory took them to the summit of the standings, having garnered 30 points from 15 games. Winterthur are ninth with 16 points to show for their efforts in 15 games.

Winterthur vs FC Zurich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 54th meeting between the two sides. FC Zurich have 34 wins to their name, 13 games ended in a draw while Winterthur were victorious on six occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in October when Zurich claimed a 3-2 home win.

Winterthur's last 13 games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends, with 11 games in this sequence producing three goals or more.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Five of FC Zurich's last six away games in all competitions have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Zurich are unbeaten in all 10 competitive away games they have played this season, winning six and drawing four.

Winterthur vs FC Zurich Prediction

Winterthur have lost their last three league games on the bounce and will be eager to avoid losing a fourth successive game.

FC Zurich have been at their best this season after a horrendous title defense that saw them battle relegation for most of last season. Bo Henrikesen's side's away record has been their trump card and they will fancy their chances of getting the win here.

Games between the two sides in recent years have been low-scoring affairs but their respective matches this season suggest this could be an exciting game. We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Winterthur 1-3 FC Zurich

Winterthur vs FC Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - FC Zurich to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - At least one goal to be scored in both halves