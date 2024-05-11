Winterthur vs FC Zurich prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2023-24 

Winterthur and FC Zurich will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League Championship group clash on Sunday. The home side are coming off a 2-1 defeat away to Servette last weekend.

Enzo Crivelli and David Douline scored first-half goals to put the hosts two goals up at the break. Randy Schneider halved the deficit in the 86th minute.

Zurich, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Young Boys. Silvere Ganvoula and Cedric Itten scored in either half to help the visitors claim maximum points.

The loss left them in sixth spot in the table on 48 points. Winterthur are one point and one spot better off in the standings.

Winterthur vs FC Zurich Head-to-Head

FC Zurich have 35 wins from the last 57 head-to-head games. Winterthur were victorious on eight occasions while 14 games ended in draws. Their most recent clash came in April 2024 when they could not be separated in a goalless stalemate.

Winterthur form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-D

FC Zurich form guide: L-L-L-W-D

Winterthur vs FC Zurich Team News

Winterthur

Francisco Rodríguez, Luca Zuffi, Alexandre Jankewitz, Roman Buess and Musa Araz are unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Francisco Rodríguez, Luca Zuffi, Alexandre Jankewitz, Roman Buess, Musa Araz

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

FC Zurich

Miguel Reichmuth and Silvan Wallner are unavailable due to injuries. Lindrit Kamberi and Cheick Conde are suspended due to bookings received against Young Boys.

Injuries: Miguel Reichmuth, Silvan Wallner

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Lindrit Kamberi, Cheick Conde

Winterthur vs FC Zurich Predicted XI

Winterthur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marvin Keller (GK); Silvan Sidler, Loic Luthi, Remo Arnold, Adrian Gantenbein; Adrian Durrer, Randy Schneider; Boubacar Fofana, Matteo Di Giusto, Nishan Burkart; Aldin Turkes

FC Zurich Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yanick Brecher (GK); Rodrigo Conceicao, Mirlind Kryeziu, Nikola Katic, Nikola Boranijasevic; Bledian Krasniqi, Armstrong Okoflex, Ifeanyi Matthew; Fabian Rohner, Antonio Marchesano, Jonathan Okita

Winterthur vs FC Zurich Prediction

The two sides have each lost their last three games on the bounce and have an identical record across their last five games.

Eight of the last nine head-to-head games have produces less than three goals, while Winterthur's last five games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Winterthur 1-1 FC Zurich