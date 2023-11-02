Winterthur vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th November 2023

Young Boys visit the Stadion Schützenwiese to face Winterthur in the Swiss Super League on Saturday, looking to keep up with leaders FC Zurich.

With 22 points from 11 games, Young Boys are currently second in the league table, two adrift of Zurich, who have played a game more than their rivals.

In their last two league games, the Bern outfit drew 0-0 with FC Zurich, followed by a 1-1 stalemate with Lugano. Fortunately for Young Boys, Zurich drew on the same day too, preventing YB from falling further behind the table-toppers.

On Thursday, Young Boys overcame Rapperswil 2-0 in the round of 16 of the Swiss Cup. Jean-Pierre Nsame put them in front four minutes after the kick-off, but Saidy Janko doubled their advantage 12 minutes into the second half.

Raphaël Wicky's side will be looking to build on that win with another victory, as they travel to the Etihad to face Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Winterthur are down in seventh place with only 16 points from 12 games. The side have won four, drawn four, and lost four matches so far, which reflects their erratic form this season.

On Thursday, though, the FCW picked up their biggest win of the campaign so far, thrashing Black Stars 6-2 in the Swiss Cup to canter into the quarter-finals. Head coach Patrick Rahmen will be asking for more of the same here.

Winterthur vs Young Boys Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 55 previous clashes between the sides, with Young Boys winning 28 times over Winterthur and losing on 15 occasions.

Young Boys are unbeaten in their last five games against Winterthur, winning four.

Young Boys are looking to win three consecutive games over Winterthur for the first time since a run of four between the 1974-75 and 1976-77 seasons.

Winterthur's last league win over Young Boys came in March 2001, a 2-1 win at home.

Winterthur have kept just one clean sheet in the league this season in a 0-0 draw with Luzern on the first matchday.

Winterthur vs Young Boys Prediction

Winterthur do not have a good record against Young Boys in recent times but the latter's struggles in recent outings show that this could be an open contest.

We expect the visitors to take the lead in the match, only for the Zurich outfit to fight back and secure a draw.

Prediction: Winterthur 2-2 Young Boys

Winterthur vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes