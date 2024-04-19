Winterthur vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2024 

Winterthur welcome Young Boys to Stadion Schutzenwiese for a Swiss Super League round 33 fixture on Sunday.

The home side are coming off a 1-0 away win over Lausanne Ouchy last weekend. Their hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 28th minute when Sahmkou Camara was sent off. It wasn't until midway through the second half that they made their advantage count as Aldin Turkes scored the match-winner seconds after coming on.

Young Boys, meanwhile, had to twice come from behind in an eventual 4-2 home win over Luzern. Jakub Kadak scored two first-half goals to give their visitors a 2-1 lead at the break. Meschack Elia equalized two minutes into the second half while Joel Monteiro scored a brace to complete the turnaround.

The victory saw them remain at the summit of the standings, having garnered 62 points from 32 games. Winterthur are fourth with 49 points to show for their efforts.

Winterthur vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Young Boys have 29 wins from the last 56 head-to-head games. Winterthur were victorious on 15 occasions while 12 games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2023 when Young Boys claimed a 4-1 away win.

Winterthur are unbeaten in their last 11 league games (six wins).

The last seven head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends, with six games producing three goals or more.

Young Boys have won six of the last seven head-to-head games.

Young Boys are winless across their last seven away games (four draws).

Winterthur vs Young Boys Prediction

Winterthur have lost just one of ther last 17 games across all competitions (nine wins). This form has propeled them into the European qualification conversation while they also have a Swiss Cup semifinal tie to look forward to.

Young Boys have had a below-par campaign by their usual standards. However, they are still in pole position to successfully defend their league title, thanks in a large part to Servette's spectacular implosion in the last few months. Young Boys' games have averaged 11 corner kicks per game, the highest in the league.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Winterthur 2-2 Young Boys

Winterthur vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks

