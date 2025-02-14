Winterthur vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

Winterthur and Young Boys will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 24 clash on Saturday (February 15th). The game will be played at Stadion Schutzenwiese.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to Luzern last weekend. They went ahead through Christian Gomis' 33rd-minute strike but they were reduced to 10 men five minutes later when Tobias Schattin was sent off. Lars Villiger equalized in the 42nd minute. Roman Buess restored the visitors' lead with 15 minutes left on the clock but Villiger completed his brace five minutes later to level the game. Kevin Spadenuda scored the match-winner from the spot in the 89th minute.

Young Boys, meanwhile, thrashed Sion with a 5-1 home win. Rayan Raveloson, Chris Bedia and Alan Virginius scored first-half goals. Bedia completed his brace eight minutes into the second half while Christian Fassnacht completed the rout in the 74th minute.

The victory saw YB climb to the seventh spot in the standings, having garnered 34 points from 23 games. Winterthur are bottom of the table on 14 points.

Winterthur vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Young Boys have 30 wins from the last 63 head-to-head games. Winterthur were victorious 15 times while 13 games were drawn.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash when they canceled each other out in a goalless draw in January 2025.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Winterthur are winless in the last 10 games across competitions (seven losses).

Nine of the last 11 head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Young Boys' last eight games across competitions have produced an average of 11.8 corner kicks.

Winterthur vs Young Boys Prediction

Winterthur are almost sure-fire candidates to get relegated as they are seven points behind 11th-placed Yverdon. They have lost their last four league games on the bounce and are winless in the league since November 2024.

Young Boys have rebounded and seemingly got back to their best in recent weeks, having won their last three league games on the bounce. They will be aiming to win four consecutive league games for the first time this season.

We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Winterthur 1-3 Young Boys

Winterthur vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks

