×
Create
Notifications

Fulham set for Premier League comeback

Fulham fans suffered disappointment last campaign as they were relegated from the top-flight.
Fulham fans suffered disappointment last campaign as they were relegated from the top-flight.
Amritangshu Bandyopadhyay
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 05, 2022 11:59 PM IST
Feature

Fulham seem to be playing in a different league altogether as they have separated themselves from the chasing pack in the EFL Championship. Marco Silva's men are leading the Championship table where they have opened up an eight-point lead over second-placed Huddersfield, who have played three more games.

No other team in the division has come close to Fulham's jaw-dropping goal tally of 82 at this time of the season. The second-best is that of Bournemouth with fifty-one. With a quarter of the season remaining, they are set for automatic qualification to the Premier League.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has absolutely SMASHED the record for most goals in a Championship season 💪Ivan Toney's record of 31 goals last season has been surpassed by the Serbian with him currently on 33 goals.Fulham still have 14 games remaining this season 😳#OptusSport https://t.co/UhvbxBwmpi

Mitrovic head and shoulders above everyone else

The Cottagers' utter dominance in the league can simply be captured from their talismanic forward Alexander Mitrovic's scoring chart. The Serb has scored thirty-four goals this Championship in just thirty-one outings apart from contributing seven assists.

Dominic Solanke of Bournemouth is second on the list and has scored fourteen fewer goals. No wonder Fulham have outscored the rest of the division this time around.

#Mitrovic has scored more goals than a quarter of EFL clubshammyend.com/index.php/2022… #ffc #coyw 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/YQdhvtc2CN

The Serb's rise to brilliance can be attributed to a dynamic midfield which comprises of the likes of former Liverpool graduate Harry Wilson and Congo international Neeskens Kebano.

The duo have been central to providing the lanky Serb with the right passes and volleys which he seals home for fun. Be it the penalty spot or taking a free-kick, Mitrovic has simply been sensational as the lone central forward for the Cottagers.

Fulham's breakaway puts pressure on the rest

Marco Silva's men have lost just five outings so far. Even more impressive is the fact that they are the only team to have registered more than twenty wins so far. While Bournemouth come close despite playing fewer games, they have lost a few more.

The Cottagers' rampant run this season has put enormous pressure on the chasing pack as they look to secure the second automatic qualification spot. As many as ten teams are in contention for the four play-off spots as well, stretching down to eleventh-placed Millwall.

Having suffered relegation last term in the Premier League, Fulham are all set to make an instant comeback into the English top-flight.

Also Read Article Continues below

The kind of form they are in and the brand of football they are playing, it is highly likely that they will win the division by a significant margin.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी