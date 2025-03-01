"Without a doubt" - When former Real Madrid star picked Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Real Madrid midfielder Fernando Gago picked Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021, having played alongside the duo in his career. Notably, the midfielder joined Los Blancos in 2007, playing for the Spanish giants until 2011. This saw him spend two seasons alongside Ronaldo, who moved to the Bernabeu in 2009.

However, Gago played for Argentina, making 61 appearances for the Albiceleste from 2007 to 2017. This saw him spend much of his time in the national team alongside Messi, who started playing for Argentina in 2005 and still turns up for the world champions.

Clearly, the time Gago spent with Messi was enough to sway his opinion, with the former Real Madrid midfielder stating (via The Sun):

“For me he [Ronaldo] is not No1. For me, the best in the world is Messi because of the way he plays, moves with the ball and changes matches. Messi has incredible ability and I love the way that he plays. We know that he has the ability to win a match in half a second and that gives you peace of mind.

“In every game I have the feeling that he can make us win at any time. Messi’s way of leading is with the ball, sometimes a glance is enough. He has an incredible personality, he understands the game perfectly, he has fought for 14 years to be the best without letting himself down, and that shows how he is. He is the best I have seen in my life, without a doubt.”

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both left Europe and are now plying their trade in the USA and Saudi Arabia. Fernando Gago, on the other hand, retired back in 2020 and is currently the manager of his boyhood club Boca Juniors.

When Cristiano Ronaldo referred to himself as "the most complete player" ahead of Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo has openly referred to himself as "the most complete player to have existed", claiming that he is ahead of players like Lionel Messi. He stated that the arguments could all be resolved with the numbers, explaining last month (via TNT Sports):

"I'm talking about numbers. I think I'm the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it's me. I do everything well in football: with my head, free kicks, left foot. I'm fast, I'm strong.

"One thing is taste - if you like Messi, Pele, Maradona, I understand that, and I respect that - but saying Ronaldo isn't complete...I'm the most complete. I haven't seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart."

It is worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player to cross 900 career goals. However Lionel Messi has crossed the 850-goal mark. The legendary Argentine has also racked up eight Ballon d'Or awards, three more than the Portuguese icon's haul of five.

