"Without a doubt" - When Zlatan Ibrahimovic snubbed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo while naming his GOAT 

Zlatan Ibrahimovic once named Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario as the greatest footballer of all time, snubbing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The debate over who the best player in the sport is has dragged on for years and still continues to divide football fans.

Ad

In recent times, the battle for football GOAT (Grestest of All Tme) status has often been between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, largely due to their longevity in the game. The duo are the most decorated players in Ballon d’Or history, having won the award 13 times between them.

However, Ibrahimovic, known for his no-holds-barred opinions, threw his weight behind O Fenômeno in the GOAT discussion, stating that Ronaldo Nazario is the greatest player in history. The former AC Milan star told Discovery+ Sweden in 2021 (via The Sun):

Ad

Trending

"Ronaldo, El Fenomeno, he's the best of all time. For me, that Ronaldo is football, the way he moved. He's the greatest player in history, without a doubt."

Ronaldo Nazario, a two-time Ballon d'Or winner and World Cup champion, was widely considered a football prodigy during his peak years in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He is renowned for his blistering pace, flawless technique, and brilliant finishing.

Ad

When Zlatan Ibrahimovic said he does not consider himself a lesser player than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Interestingly, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has also been vocal about how he views his place among the game’s elite. Back in 2021, in an interview with France Football (via GOAL), the former Sweden international made it clear that he believes he stands shoulder to shoulder with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to pure footballing qualities.

Ad

"If you're talking about intrinsic qualities, I have nothing less than them. If you look at the trophies, [then] yes I didn't win the Champions League. But I don't know how you calculate it. I'm not obsessed with it. Because when you do good things collectively, the individual follows. The individual cannot be good if the collective is not good.

Ad

He added:

"[Do] I miss the Ballon d'Or? No, it's Ballon d'Or who misses me! Deep down, I think I'm the best in the world. I don't think it's relevant to compare players with each other. Everyone has played in their generation, with different teammates … [it's] difficult to compare. I think everyone has their story and should face it."

While Ibrahimovic could hold his own with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of trophies won, the Swede never managed to win football’s biggest individual prize, the Ballon d’Or, and the UEFA Champions League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More