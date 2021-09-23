Wolfsberger AC vs Salzburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Austrian Bundesliga 2021-22 

Wolfsberger AC will host Salzburg at Lavanttal-Arena, with three points on the line in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 6-1 away victory over ASV Siegendorf in the OFB Cup on Tuesday. Mattaus Taferner starred in a first-half brace in the rout.

Salzburg were equally dominant in their 8-0 thrashing of Kasdorf on home turf in the same competition on Wednesday.

FC Red Bull Salzburg EN @FCRBS_en Check out the 8-0 win against Kalsdorf ⤵▶ Check out the 8-0 win against Kalsdorf ⤵▶

The visitors still lead the way at the summit of the standings in the league. They have garnered maximum points from eight matches in their quest for a ninth successive league title. Wolfberger's nine points from eight games has them in fourth spot.

Wolfsberger AC vs Salzburg Head-to-Head

Salzburg have 20 wins from their last 38 matches against Wolfsberger AC. The two sides shared the spoils on 13 occasions, while the hosts were victorious in five matches.

Their most recent meeting came in April, when David Affrengruber's own goal was canceled by Karim Adeyemi's late strike to ensure parity.

Salzburg are the only side with a 100% record in the league this term and their emphatic start has seen them open up a seven-point lead at the summit. The hosts have won four of their last six games in all competitions.

Wolfsberger form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Salzburg form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Wolfsberger AC vs Salzburg Team News

Wolfsberger AC

Christopher Wernitznig (muscle cramps) and Michael Novak (muscle injury) have both been sidelined by fitness issues. There are no suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: Christopher Wernitznig, Michael Novak

Suspension: None

Salzburg

Sekou Koita (knee) and Albert Vallci (achilles tendon) are unavailable for selection. Zlatko Junuzovic will undergo a late fitness test to determine his recovery from a heel injury.

Maximillian Wober is battling illness and is out of the game while defender Bernardo has missed the last two matches due to knee issues. He is a doubt for the game. Kamil Piatkowski limped off in the last game and is also a doubt.

Oumar Solet suffered an injury in the victory over Rapid Vienna and might not be fit in time for this game.

Injuries: Sekou Koita, Albert Vallci, Maximilian Wober

Doubtful: Zlatko Junuzovic, Oumar Solet, Bernardo, Kamil Piatkowski

Suspension: None

Wolfsberger AC vs Salzburg Predicted XI

Wolfsberger Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexander Kofler (GK); Jonathan Scherzer, Luka Lochoshvili, Dominik Baumgertner, Amar Dedic; Kai Stratznig, Mario Leitgeb, Eliel Peretz; Michael Liendl, Tai Baribo, Thorsten Rocher

Salzburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Philipp Kohn (GK); Andreas Ulmer, Max Wober, Jerome Onguene, Rasmus Kristensen; Nicolas Seiwald, Mohamed Camara, Nicolas Capaldo, Luka Sucic; Karim Adeyemi, Chukwubuike Adamu

Wolfsberger AC vs Salzburg Prediction

Salzburg are overwhelming favorites and despite playing away from home, the visitors still have too much in the tank for Wolfsberger.

Jesse Marsch's side have not been as rampant in attack as we are used to but we are still backing them to easily secure all three points in a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Wolfsberger 0-2 Salzburg

Edited by Shardul Sant