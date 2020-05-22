Erling Haaland and Achraf Hakimi

As the Bundesliga made its comeback last weekend, normal services resumed when it comes to the form book for Borussia Dortmund. Lucien Favre's side waltzed to a 4-0 victory over hapless opponents Schalke 04.

It was an important and necessary win for Dortmund as they kept themselves in the title race. With fierce opponents Bayern Munich scheduled for a showdown against Dortmund on the 26th of this month, their game against Wolfsburg, this weekend becomes more significant.

Both teams enjoyed a winning return last weekend, with Wolfsburg leaving it as late as the stoppage time to ensure their rise in the table.

However, Dortmund’s winning run across all competitions should be a cause of concern, despite the enforced hiatus, as Wolfsburg look to battle their inconsistent form.

Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

The last time these sides met at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund ran out 3-0 winners, which wasn't a surprising result at the time. Worryingly for Wolfsburg, of the scorers for Dortmund on that day - Thorgan Hazard, Raphael Guerreiro and Mario Goetze - the first two were on the scoresheet again last weekend.

Dortmund have had sustained success against Wolfsburg over the years. With 43 matches played between the sides, Dortmund have a handsome win percentage of 55.81 (which includes 24 wins). In comparison, Wolfsburg have managed only 10 wins in this fixture. The remaining matches have been drawn with the most recent draw coming last season.

Wolfsburg may just have to take a leaf out of last season’s fixture if they are to stop Lucien Favre’s rampaging BVB. Wolfsburg's poor home record has been their Achilles heel this season. Their away form has earned them a similar amount of points as their opponents this weekend.

Wout Weghorst , Wolfsburg top-scorer this season

Wolfsburg form guide (Bundesliga): W-D-D-W-W

Borussia Dortmund form guide (Bundesliga): W-W-W-W-W

Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund Team News

Wolfsburg

For Wolfsburg, they will probably start with Wout Weghorst, who will be back from suspension to lead the line. Their goalscorer from last weekend, Daniel Ginczek, will make way. Swiss internationals Kevin Mbabu and Paulo Otavio are likely to be retained in their full-back roles.

Club captain Joshua Guilavogui and Yannick Gerhardt are still unavailable as they make progress towards full fitness.

Injuries: Gerhardt (facial fracture), Guilavogui (knee), William (knee)

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Camacho (ankle)

Borussia Dortmund

BVB will probably welcome back Jadon Sancho into their starting line-up. Julian Brandt could probably make way for that inclusion. There may be additional changes with Mario Goetze potentially returning to the starting eleven.

Injuries: Reus (thigh), Schulz (muscular), Witsel (groin), Zagadou (knee)

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Wolfsburg (4-5-1): Casteels (c) - Mbabu, Knoche, Brooks, Otavio - Schlager, Arnold - Steffen, Mehmedi, Brekalo – Weghorst

Borussia Dortmund (4-3-3): Bürki - Piszczek (c), Hummels, Akanji - Hakimi, Can, Brandt, Guerreiro - Sancho, Haaland, Hazard

Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Having won comprehensively last time around, Dortmund will look to continue in that vein of form. Favre’s men have been on the coattails of Bayern in the past few games having led at the start of the season.

Wolfsburg, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the Bundesliga table and are trying to be a part of next season's Europa League. They're trailed by Freiburg, who are two points behind Oliver Glasner's side in seventh place. Dortmund's intensity could be too much to handle for Wolfsburg at the end of the day and Favre's side should emerge victorious.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1- 3 Borussia Dortmund