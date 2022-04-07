Wolfsburg vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

In Bundesliga action this weekend, Wolfsburg will host Arminia Bielefeld at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Wolfsburg are struggling for form at the moment and could soon resume their battle for survival. They were beaten 3-0 by Augsburg in their last game and were fortunate not to have lost by a bigger margin.

The Wolves are 13th in the league table, with 31 points from 28 games. They will now look to return to winning ways this weekend as they look to pull clear of the drop zone.

Arminia Bielefeld are floundering in their race for survival. They held on for a 1-1 draw against Stuttgart in their last game, profiting massively from the wasteful finishing of their opponents to pick up a point.

The visitors sit 16th in the league with just 26 points from 28 games. They will now look to begin picking up points as soon as possible to avoid an impending return to the bottom tier.

Wolfsburg vs Arminia Bielefeld Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will mark the 20th meeting between Wolfsburg and Arminia Bielefeld. Wolfsburg have won 11 of their previous meetings, while the visitors have won three times. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, which ended 2-2.

Wolfsburg Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-D.

Arminia Bielefeld Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-L.

Wolfsburg vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News

Wolfsburg

Paulo Otavio, Micky Van de Ven and William remain out with long-term injuries and will not play this weekend. Jerome Roussillon and Luca Waldschmidt are both doubts for the game, with the former suffering from cold and the latter an ankle problem.

Injured: Paulo Otavio, Micky Van de Ven, William.

Doubtful: Jerome Roussillon, Luca Waldschmidt.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Arminia Bielefeld

Team captain Fabian Klos had to undergo surgery due to a head injury and will remain on the sidelines this weekend.

Injured: Fabian Klos.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Wolfsburg vs Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XIs

Wolfsburg (3-4-2-1): Koen Casteels; Maxence Lacroix, Sebastiaan Bornauw, John Brooks; Ridle Baku, Maximilian Arnold, Xaver Schlager, Yannick Gerhardt; Max Kruse, Jonas Wind; Lukas Nmecha.

Arminia Bielefeld (4-2-3-1): Stefan Ortega; Cedric Brunner, Joakim Nilsson, Amos Pieper, Andres Andrade; Manuel Prietl, Sebastian Vasiliadis; Patrick Wimmer, Alessandro Schopf, Masaya Okugawa; Janni Serra.

Wolfsburg vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction

Wolfsburg are on a three-game losing streak and have now failed to score in back-to-back games. They have struggled on home turf this season, winning just five of 14 games and will look to fix that on Saturday.

Arminia Bielefeld, meanwhile, are winless in their last five games and have scored just one goal in this period. They have scored just 23 league goals this season, the least in the division and should see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-0 Arminia Bielefeld.

