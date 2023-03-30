Wolfsburg vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2023

Wolfsburg and Augsburg return to action in the Bundesliga when they square off at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday (April 1).

Niko Kovac’s side are without a win at home since January and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run. Wolfsburg returned to winning ways in their last outing before the international break, edging out Stuttgart 1-0 on March 18.

Before that, Die Wolfe picked up a 2-0 win at Koln on February 25 to snap their five-game winless run before playing out successive draws against Frankfurt and Union Berlin. Wolfsburg have picked up 38 points from 25 matches and are seventh in the Bundesliga, two points off the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Augsburg were one of the active sides during the break, picking up a 4-2 friendly win over St. Gallen. Manager Enrico Maassen will hope that performance can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as his side return to the Bundesliga, where they have picked up just one point in their last eight away games.

With 28 points from 25 games, Augsburg are 12th in the league table, but a win this weekend could see them move level on points with tenth-placed Borussia Monchengladbach.

Wolfsburg vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 26 meetings, Wolfsburg hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Augsburg have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Wolfsburg are unbeaten in their last five home games against Augsburg, claiming two wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss in January 2017.

Maassen’s men are on a dire run of eight defeats in their last nine away games, with November’s 2-2 draw against Union Berlin being the exception.

Die Wölfe are winless in four home games, picking up two draws and losing twice since a 6-0 thrashing of Freiburg in January.

Wolfsburg vs Augsburg Prediction

Wolfsburg have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks to place themselves in contention for a place in Europe. Given Augsburg’s poor form away from home, Kovac’s men are firm favourites this weekend and should pick up their first home win since January.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-1 Augsburg

Wolfsburg vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wolfsburg

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Augsburg's last five games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last ten meetings.)

