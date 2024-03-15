Wolfsburg vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024

Wolfsburg will welcome Augsburg to the Volkswagen Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The hosts have endured a winless run in the league in 2024 and have suffered three losses in their last five games. They met league leaders Bayer Leverkusen last week, suffering a 2-0 away loss, which was their second defeat on the trot.

The visitors have seen an upturn in form recently, recording three wins on the trot. They registered a thumping 6-0 away win over Darmstadt earlier this week and continued that form with a 1-0 home win over Heidenheim, with Jeffrey Gouweleeuw scoring the only goal of the match in the 22nd minute.

The visitors' good recent form has seen them move into the upper half of the league table and they are in ninth place in the standings with 32 points from 25 games.

Wolfsburg vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 25 times in all competitions since 2011. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with eight wins apiece for either side, and nine games have ended in draws.

The hosts are winless in their last 10 league outings, suffered four losses. They are winless in their last four meetings against the visitors, suffering two defeats.

Both teams have conceded 41 goals in 25 league games, and the visitors have outscored the hosts 40-30 in that period.

Wolfsburg are winless in their last nine home games in the Bundesliga, suffering four defeats.

Augsburg are on a three-game winning streak for the first time this season and have kept two clean sheets on the trot.

The visitors registered a 3-2 home win in the reverse fixture in October.

Three of the last four meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Wolfsburg vs Augsburg Prediction

Die Wölfe have endured a winless run in 2024 and have just one win in their last 13 league outings. They are winless in their last six home games, suffering three losses, and might struggle here. While they are winless in their last four meetings against the visitors, they are unbeaten in their last six home games in this fixture.

Niko Kovač will be without the services of Moritz Jenz, who was booked twice in the first 28 minutes of the game against Leverkusen and will serve a suspension. Yannick Gerhardt is also suspended due to yellow card accumulation. Lukas Nmecha is expected to return after the international break from an injury spell.

Fuggerstädter head into the match on a three-game winning streak, scoring nine goals while conceding just once. They have won two of their four away games in 2024 and will look to build on that form.

Kevin Mbabu is back in training and is in contention to start against his former employers. Jeffrey Gouweleeuw is also back after an illness earlier this week and should start here. Niklas Dorsch missed out last week with a foot injury and is a doubt.

While Wolfsburg have endured a poor run of form recently, they have drawn three of their last four home games and four of their last six home meetings against the visitors.

With that in mind, another low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-1 Augsburg

Wolfsburg vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ermedin Demirovic to score or assist any time - Yes