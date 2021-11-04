Wolfsburg vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this weekend and will see Wolfsburg host Augsburg at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday.

Wolfsburg beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 away from home in their last game via quickfire second-half goals from Lukas Nmecha and Maximilian Arnold. The win last weekend ended an eight-game winless run for the visitors.

Die Wolfe sit seventh in the Bundesliga with 16 points from 10 games and a negative goal difference of one. With back-to-back wins in the bag, they will be looking to continue their run on Saturday.

Like their hosts, Augsburg ended a poor run of form with a victory in their last league game. They beat Stuttgart 4-1 last weekend, ending a run of five games without a win across all competitions.

Fuggerstädter currently sit 16th in the league table, the relegation playoff spot, with nine points from 10 games. They will be looking to pick up back-to-back league wins for the first time since last year when they face Wolfsburg at the weekend.

Wolfsburg vs Augsburg Head-to-Head

There have been 21 meetings between the two teams in the past. Wolfsburg have won seven of those games, while Augsburg have won one less. There have been eight draws between the sides.

The two sides last met in the Bundesliga last season, with Wolfsburg winning the game 2-0 away from home. Wout Werghost and Ridle Baku both got on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Wolfsburg Form Guide: W-W-L-L-L

Augsburg Form Guide: W-L-L-D-L

Wolfsburg vs Augsburg Team News

Wolfsburg

William, Xaver Schlager, Bartosz Bialek and Luca Waldschmidt are all on the injury list for the home team. Admir Mehmedi has begun recovering from injury but may not be available for the game on Saturday.

Maxence Lacroix is suspended for the game.

Injured: William, Xaver Schlager, Bartosz Bialek, Luca Waldschmidt

Doubtful: Admir Mehmedi

Suspended: Maxence Lacroix

Augsburg

Sarenzen Bazee, Felix Uduokhai, Fredrik Jensen and Iago are all out with injuries and will miss the game on Saturday. Niklas Dorsch and Florian Niederlechner have both recovered from their injuries and are expected to feature.

Injured: Sarenzen Bazee, Felix Uduokhai, Fredrik Jensen, Iago

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg vs Augsburg Predicted XI

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (3-4-3): Koen Casteels; Kevin Mbabu, Sebastian Bornauw, John Brooks; Paulo Otavio, Aster Vranckx, Maximilian Arnold, Ridle Baku; Josuha Guilavogui, Yannick Gerhardt, Wout Werghost

Augsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rafal Gikiewicz (GK); Robert Gumny, Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Mads Pedersen; Ruben Vargas, Arne Maier, Tobias Strobl, Daniel Caligiuri; Andi Zeqiri, Alfred Finnbogason

FC Augsburg @FCA_World



#Oxford2025 Reece Oxford extends his contract with FC Augsburg until June 2025. Reece Oxford extends his contract with FC Augsburg until June 2025. #Oxford2025 https://t.co/aYo8dUN0yJ

Wolfsburg vs Augsburg Prediction

Wolfsburg backed up their last league victory with a midweek win over Salzburg in the Champions League. The home side have now won back-to-back games after losing four on the bounce.

Augsburg also won their last game, their second in the Bundesliga so far. Both wins have come on home turf as they have lost their last three away league games. That run should continue on Saturday.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-1 Augsburg

Edited by Shardul Sant