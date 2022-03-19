Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga continues this weekend and will see Wolfsburg host Bayer Leverkusen at the Volkswagen Arena on Sunday evening.

Wolfsburg were beaten 3-2 by Freiburg in a thrilling encounter last weekend. Finding themselves two goals behind by the break, the Wolves began to mount a comeback and drew level in the 84th minute only to be pegged back once again at the death.

The hosts sit 12th in the league table with 31 points from 26 games. They will now be looking to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways when they play on Sunday.

Bayer Leverkusen have had a tough couple of weeks. They were beaten 1-0 by Koln in their last league game which saw two key members of their starting XI suffer season-ending injuries. They then crashed out of the Europa League on Thursday after losing 4-2 on aggregate to Italian side Atalanta.

The visitors sit third in the league table with 45 points from 26 games. They will aim to regroup and get their campaign back on track starting this weekend.

Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

There have been 46 meetings between Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkusen. The hosts have won 18 of those games, while the visitors have won two more. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season. Wolfsburg won the game 2-0.

Wolfsburg Form Guide: L-W-D-L-W

Bayer Leverkusen Form Guide: L-D-W-L-W

Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Wolfsburg

Paulo Otavio, Micky Van de Ben and William all remain out with injuries and will not play this weekend. Koen Casteels, Lukas Nmecha, Maximilian Philipp and Renato Steffen are all recovering from injuries and are doubts for the game.

Injured: Paulo Otavio, Micky Van de Ven, William

Doubtful: Koen Casteels, Lukas Nmecha, Maximilian Philipp, Renato Steffen

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen

The visitors will be without the services of Patrik Schick, Andrey Lunev, Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong on Sunday as all four men are injured.

Injured: Patrik Schick, Andrey Lunev, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pavao Pervan; Maxence Lacroix, Sebastiaan Bornauw, John Brooks; Ridle Baku, Maximilian Arnold, Xaver Schlager, Jerome Roussillon; Aster Vranckx, Max Kruse; Jonas Wind

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky (GK); Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Mitchel Bakker; Charles Aranguiz, Robert Andrich; Moussa Diaby, Kerem Demirbay, Amine Adli; Lucas Alario

Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Wolfsburg have won just one of their last four games, conceding seven goals in that period. They have, however, lost just one of their last four home games and will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen are on a four-game winless run across all competitions and have now failed to score in back-to-back games. They are the stronger side ahead of Sunday's game and should return to winning ways.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

