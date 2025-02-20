Wolfsburg vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

Wolfsburg will host Bochum at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Bundesliga campaign. The hosts will look to continue their decent form in the new year and potentially climb up into the European qualification spots by the end of the matchday.

Wolfsburg were less than 10 minutes away from a fourth consecutive draw before Mohamed Amoura’s 87th-minute winner in their 2-1 victory over Stuttgart last weekend. The hosts, who have only lost once in seven games since the start of the year, are sat in ninth place but are only three points behind fifth-placed Freiburg and will be keen to close the gap with a win this weekend.

Bochum picked up only their fourth win of the season in an impressive 2-0 victory over Dortmund last time out and will be looking to build on that result in a bid to avoid relegation. The visitors, who sit 16th in the table, are currently five points away from safety and will need to pick up enough points in the coming weeks to avoid the drop.

Wolfsburg vs Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 32 previous occasions going into this weekend’s clash and are evenly matched in those games. Both teams have won 14 times, while the remaining four have ended in draws.

Wolfsburg have scored a remarkable 14 goals across the last five editions of this fixture.

Bochum have only won two of their last 10 competitive meetings with Wolfsburg.

Die Wolfe have scored 45 goals across 22 league games so far this season. Only the top three teams in the league table have scored more.

Die Blauen have the joint-second worst defensive record and third-worst offensive record in the German top flight with 45 goals conceded and only 22 scored.

Wolfsburg vs Bochum Prediction

The Wolves are comfortable favorites going into the weekend and should only need to avoid complacency to get a win. They have an unconvincing record at home this season but are unlikely to be bothered by the visitors with only one away league win all season.

Bochum will be satisfied with a draw but will have to put in a shift to earn that against a much stronger side. We expect Wolfsburg to secure a win.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-1 Bochum

Wolfsburg vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wolfsburg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the hosts' last six games)

