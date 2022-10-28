Wolfsburg vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29th 2022

Wolfsburg will host Bochum at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday afternoon in another round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have had mixed results this season and sit just outside the drop zone with a third of the campaign now gone. They played out a 2-2 draw against floundering Bayer Leverkusen in their last game and headed towards all three points before Die Werkself leveled the scores in the final 15 minutes of the game.

Wolfsburg sit 14th in the Bundesliga standings with 11 points picked so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally on Saturday.

After kicking off the season on a poor note, Bochum have shown positive signs under new manager Thomas Letsch. They beat league leaders Union Berlin 2-1 last time out, with Philipp Hoffman and Gerrit Holtmann getting on the scoresheet for the Blues before the Berlin outfit scored a late consolation goal.

The visitors sit 17th in the league table with seven points from 11 games. They are just one point above rock-bottom and will be looking to widen that gap.

Wolfsburg vs Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 meetings between Wolfsburg and Bochum. The hosts have won nine of those games, while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been three draws between the two teams.

Bochum picked up a 1-0 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a five-game competitive winless run in this fixture.

Die Wölfe have picked up six points from five home games this season, the third-fewest in the Bundesliga so far.

The Blues have picked up no points on the road in the Bundesliga this season.

Bochum have conceded 15 away league goals this season. Only Koln have conceded more.

Nine of Wolfsburg's 13 league goals this season have come on home turf.

Wolfsburg vs Bochum Prediction

Wolfsburg are on a five-game unbeaten run, picking up two wins and three draws. However, they have won just one of their last six home league games and could struggle here.

Bochum are on a run of back-to-back victories and have won three of their last four matches across all competitions. However, they have lost all five of their away league games this season and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-1 Bochum

Wolfsburg vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wolfsburg

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in the hosts' last six matches)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

