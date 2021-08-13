Wolfsburg vs Bochum prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22 

Fireworks will be lit across Germany as the new Bundesliga season begins and matchday one will see Wolfsburg welcome Bochum to the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 3-1 away victory over Preussen Munster in the DFB Pokal. Josip Brekalo scored a last-gasp equalizer for the visitors to force extra time, where Wout Weghorst and Ridle Bako scored to help Wolfsburg qualify.

Bochum saw off Wuppertaler after extra time courtesy of Robert Tesche's winner in a 2-1 away victory.

Wolfsburg will be looking to build on their impressive fourth-place finish last season. Bochum secured qualification to the top-flight after an 11-year absence thanks to their second-place finish in the 2. Bundesliga.

Wolfsburg vs Bochum Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 17 previous occasions and they have an identical head-to-head record.

They have seven wins apiece, while three matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in a friendly back in July 2014 when Bochum picked up a 3-1 victory.

The hosts were atrocious in pre-season and have lost their last five pre-season matches. Bochum won three of five pre-season games and kickstarted the new campaign with an extra-time victory in the cup.

Wolfsburg form guide (including pre-season): W-L-L-L-L

Bochum form guide (including pre-season): W-L-L-W-W

Wolfsburg vs Bochum Team News

Wolfsburg

The hosts have been decimated by injury concerns and currently have five players sidelined with fitness issues.

Daniel Ginczek (buttocks), Paulo Otavio (ankle), Aster Vrancks (calf), William (ACL) and Bartosz Bialek (ACL) have all been ruled out with fitness issues.

Furthermore, Joao Paulo is unavailable for selection due to an illness.

Injuries: Daniel Ginczek, Paulo Otavio, Aster Vrancks, William, Bartosz Bialek

Suspension: None

Illness: Joao Paulo

Bochum

The visitors have also been hit with a raft of injuries and currently have four players ruled out of the trip to Wolfsburg. Paul Grave (shoulder), Luis Hartwig (groin), Eduard Lowen (hip) and Soma Novothny (knock) are all unavailable.

Herbert Bockhorn will undergo a late evaluation to determine his availability.

Injuries: Paul Grave, Luis Hartwig, Eduard Lowen, Soma Novothny

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Herbert Bockhorn

Wolfsburg vs Bochum Predicted XI

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels (GK); Jerome Roussillion, John Brooks, Maxenxe Lacroix, Ridle Baku; Xaver Schlager, Josuha Guilavogui; Lukas Nmecha, Max Philipp, Renato Steffen; Wout Weghorst

Bochum Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Riemann (GK); Danilo Soares, Maxim Leitsch, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Cristian Gamboa; Elvis Rexhbecaj, Robert Tesche Anthony Losilla; Gerrit Holtmann, Simon Zoller, Takuma Asano

Wolfsburg vs Bochum Prediction

Despite their erratic form in recent weeks, Wolfsburg are still slight favorites to emerge victorious in this tie. The hosts' shaky backline could see Bochum granted chances and the visitors could take them.

However, we are predicting a narrow victory for Mark van Bommel in his first Bundesliga match as manager.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-1 Bochum

