Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Wolfsburg are set to play Borussia Dortmund at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Wolfsburg come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Goals from midfielder Joan Jordan and striker Rafa Mir ensured victory for Sevilla.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Ruben Amorim's Sporting CP in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. A first-half brace from star forward Pedro Goncalves and a second-half goal from Spanish right-back Pedro Porro sealed the deal for Sporting CP.

A late second-half goal from Dutch attacker Donyell Malen proved to be a mere consolation for Borussia Dortmund, who had midfielder Emre Can sent off.

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

In 31 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund hold the clear advantage. They have won 19 games, lost seven and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Bundesliga, with Borussia Dortmund beating Wolfsburg 2-0. A brace from star striker Erling Braut Haaland secured the win for Borussia Dortmund, who had young English midfielder Jude Bellingham sent off in the second-half.

Wolfsburg form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W-W-L-L

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-W-W-W

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg will be without Brazilian right-back William, while there are doubts over the availability of Austrian midfielder Xaver Schlager, Polish forward Bartosz Bialek and Belgian goalkeeper Koen Casteels. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Florian Kohfeldt is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: William

Doubtful: Koen Casteels, Xaver Schlager, Bartosz Bialek

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose will be unable to call upon the services of star Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland, Spanish right-back Mateu Morey and left-back Marcel Schmelzer.

There are doubts over the availability of United States of America international Giovanni Reyna, Belgian forward Thorgan Hazard, winger Marius Wolf, Portugal international Raphael Guerreiro and young striker Youssoufa Moukoko.

Injured: Mateu Morey, Marcel Schmelzer, Erling Braut Haaland

Doubtful: Youssoufa Moukoko, Thorgan Hazard, Marius Wolf, Giovanni Reyna, Raphael Guerreiro

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pavao Pernan, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, Ridle Baku, Maximilian Arnold, Josuha Guilavogui, Jerome Roussillon, Maximilian Philipp, Lukas Nmecha, Wout Weghorst

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gregor Kobel, Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Nico Schulz, Jude Bellingham, Emre Can, Marco Reus, Mahmoud Dahoud, Julian Brandt, Donyell Malen

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Wolfsburg are currently 6th in the Bundesliga table, and have won only two of their last five league games. There is no shortage of talent in the Wolfsburg squad, with the likes of Wout Weghorst and Ridle Baku capable of creating problems to the opposition on a regular basis.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are 2nd in the league table, a point behind league leaders Bayern Munich. Their Champions League performances have left a lot to be desired, and consistent injuries to important players has certainly not helped.

Borussia Dortmund should have enough to edge past Wolfsburg.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 0-1 Borussia Dortmund

