Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15, 2022

Wolfsburg will host Borussia Monchengladbach at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday (October 15) afternoon in the Bundesliga.

Die Wolfe have struggled under manager Niko Kovac this season, sitting in the bottom half of the standings. They're coming off a 1-1 draw against Augsburg, with Yannick Gerhardt scoring the opener before their opponents restored parity after the restart. Wolfsburg are 13th in the standings with just nine points from as many games and will look to add to that tally this weekend.

Monchengladbach, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but continue their push for European spots. They picked up an entertaining 5-2 victory over ten-man Koln in their last league outing. Four different players got on the scoresheet, including defender Ramy Bensebaini, who netted a brace.

The visitors have picked up 15 points from nine games and are sixth in the league table. A win this weekend could see them enter the UEFA Champions League spots for the first time this season.

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 42 meetings between Wolfsburg and Monchengladbach. The hosts have won 20 of those games, while the visitors have won 12.

There have been ten draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

Die Fohlen are unbeaten in their last five games in this fixture after winning just one of their previous eight.

Only one of Wolfsburg's four league defeats this season have come at home.

Monchengladbach have picked up four points away from home this season, the third-fewest in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have scored nine goals in as many league games this season, the joint-fewest in the German top flight.

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Wolfsburg are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings after losing three of their four league games before that. They have lost just one game at home this season and will hope to maximise their home advantage this weekend.

Monchengladbach, meanwhile, have lost just one of their last four games. They are, however, winless on the road in the league this season and might have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but two of the last ten games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have found the back of the net in all but two of their last six matchups.)

