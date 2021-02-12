Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Wolfsburg host Borussia Monchengladbach in a Bundesliga clash at the Volkswagen Arena, with major implications near the top of the table.

Gladbach will be looking to reduce the deficit they have with Wolfsburg to just three points, giving themselves a better chance of finishing in the top four. Their aim is to secure a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League.

Last weekend, they lost an important game against FC Koln. In what is considered a big rivalry in north-western Germany, Gladbach went down 2-1, with Elvis Rexhbecaj emerging as the hero for Koln.

Wolfsburg are sailing smoothly in the Bundesliga, and occupy third spot in the standings. With 38 points from 20 games, Wolfsburg are just three points behind second-placed RB Leipzig.

New year, new Wolves!



2019/20

2⃣7⃣ points (ninth place).



2020/21

3⃣8⃣ points (third place).



Last weekend, goals from Wout Weghorst and Ridle Baku gave Wolfsburg a well-deserved 2-0 win over Augsburg.

Last weekend, goals from Wout Weghorst and Ridle Baku gave Wolfsburg a well-deserved 2-0 win over Augsburg.

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

Wolfsburg have won 20 of the last 39 matches that they have played against Gladbach, losing only 11 times in that period.

It was a late show in the reverse fixture between these two sides. Jonas Hoffman opened the scoring for Gladbach, but Weghorst equalized in the 85th minute, as the game ended 1-1.

Wolfsburg form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg are likely to have a fully-fit squad ready for selection ahead of this game. However, given how they have been playing recently, it will be a massive surprise if the lineup changes at all.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach

Gladbach have suffered a blow, with Dennis Zakaria injured and unlikely to play any part in this game.

Rose: "We have no alternative but to keep rotating the team. We have a lot of games coming up, including matches against teams who will have had more rest than us. It's important that we balance the strain."

Injured: Dennis Zakaria

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels; Kevin Mbabu, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, Otavio; Xaver Schlager, Maximilian Arnold; Ridle Baku, Yannick Gerhardt, Josip Brekalo; Wout Weghorst

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yann Sommer; Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini; Hannes Wolf, Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus, Jonas Hofmann; Lars Stindl, Alassane Plea

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Wolfsburg are in red-hot form, and have brushed aside all comers in their recent league games. Meanwhile, Gladbach will still be smarting from that defeat to Koln last weekend.

Considering the form and confidence levels of the two teams, we predict a Wolfsburg win.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-0 Borussia Monchengladbach