Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bundesliga action continues with Wolfsburg taking on Borussia Monchengladbach at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday.

The visitors are 11th in the Bundesliga table, with seven points from six matches played so far. They have a record of two wins, a draw and three losses. They are coming off a shock 1-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the league and will now be looking to build on that victory.

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg have been excellent in the league, maintaining third position in the standings courtesy of a tally of 13 points from six matches.

However, their form has been jittery lately, with a 3-1 loss to Hoffenheim followed by a midweek 1-1 draw with Sevilla in the Champions League.

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

Wolfsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach have locked horns on 40 occasions, with the former winning half of those matches.

Monchengladbach have won 11 games, while nine matches have ended in draws.

The last meeting between the two German sides ended in a 0-0 draw.

Wolfsburg form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-L-D

Monchengladbach form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-W

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Wolfsburg

Bartosz Bialek, Otavio, Xaver Schlager and William remain on the treatment table, and there is no update on when the quartet will make a return to footballing activities.

Injured: Paulo Otavio, William, Xaver Schlager, Bartosz Bialek

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach

Star forward Marcus Thuram is out with a knee injury, while full-backs Stefan Lainer and Ramy Bensebaini have been sidelined as well. Mamadou Doucoure will not be available for selection due to an injury.

Injured: Marcus Thuram, Stefan Lainer, Ramy Bensebaini, Mamadou Doucoure

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels; Jerome Roussill, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, Ridle Baku; Maximilian Arnold, Joshua Guilavogui; Renato Steffen, Maximilian Philipp, Lukas Nmecha; Wout Weghorst

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer, Jordan Beyer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Joseph Scally; Denis Zakaria, Florian Neuhaus; Patrick Herrmann, Lars Stindl, Hannes Wolf; Alassane Plea

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Wolfsburg go into Saturday's game as favorites but will have to be wary of a talented Borussia Monchengladbach side who will be in high spirits after their win against Dortmund. The lack of creativity has been a concerning factor for Wolfsburg in recent games, and it will be intriguing to see how they bounce back from poor performances.

We foresee Wolfsburg grinding out a narrow win on Saturday.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-0 Borussia Monchengladbach

