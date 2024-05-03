Wolfsburg vs Darmstadt Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2024

Wolfsburg will invite last-placed Darmstadt to Volkswagen Arena in Bundesliga action on Saturday.

The hosts made it two wins on the trot last week with a remarkable comeback triumph over Freiburg. Maximilian Arnold equalized in the 82nd minute while defender Maxence Lacroix bagged the match-winner in the 90th minute. Two consecutive wins have helped them climb to 12th place in the league table.

The visitors failed to build on their 2-0 away win over Cologne from a fortnight ago and fell to a 1-0 home loss to Heidenheim last week. It was their 20th defeat of the league campaign. With just 17 points from 31 league games, their relegation is all but confirmed.

Wolfsburg vs Darmstadt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just eight times across all competitions thus far. The hosts have been the better side in these meetings with five wins. The visitors have got the better of the hosts twice and just one meeting between them has ended in a draw.

Five of the eight meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with five clean sheets for the hosts.

The hosts went winless in their first 10 league games in 2024 but have won three of their last five outings.

The visitors, meanwhile, have just one win in the Bundesliga since October.

Wolfsburg have just one win in their last nine home games in the league while suffering five losses. Interestingly, they have conceded three goals apiece in three of their last four home games.

Darmstadt are winless in away meetings against the hosts, suffering two defeats in three games.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in the Bundesliga this term, conceding 73 goals, 22 more than the home team.

Wolfsburg vs Darmstadt Prediction

Die Wölfe have bounced back well from two consecutive defeats in their first two league games in April, recording back-to-back wins in their last two games of the month. They will look to continue their form and make it three wins on the trot.

Sebastiaan Bornauw, who was at fault for an own goal last week against Freiburg, will serve a suspension in this match due to yellow card accumulation. Koen Casteel should be back in the starting XI after overcoming a shoulder issue.

Die Lilien have continued to struggle throughout the season and, after picking up their first win of their year roughly two weeks ago, they lost again last week. They have failed to score in four of their seven away games in 2024 and might struggle here.

Based on the current form of the two teams and Die Weißgrünen's home record in this fixture, it is anticipated that the hosts will register a narrow win and have good odds of keeping a clean sheet.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-0 Darmstadt

Wolfsburg vs Darmstadt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wolfsburg to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jonas Wind to score or assist any time - Yes