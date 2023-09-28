Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30, 2023 

Wolfsburg host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday (September 30) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts lost 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund in their last game. Wolfsburg were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin after being second-best for large swathes. Wolfsburg are seventh in the league table with nine points from five games.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, are coming off a goalless draw with Freiburg last time out in the league. They were the livelier side but struggled to fashion clear-cut goalscoring chances.

The visitors sit a place and two points behind Wolfsburg in the standings and will leapfrog them with a win.

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 50th meeting between the two teams, with Wolfsburg leading 22-10.

Wolfsburg are unbeaten in four games in the fixture.

Frankfurst are without a clean sheet in 22 games in the fixture since 2012.

Frankfurt have the best defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding thrice.

Wolfsburg have conceded once at home n the Bundesliga this season, the joint-fewest in the competition.

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Wolfsburg have lost two of their last three games after winning three. They have won four of their last five home games in the league, though.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, are unbeaten in nine games across competitions this season, winning four of them. They have drawn their last three away games and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 1-1 Frankfurt

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of their last four meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven matchups.)