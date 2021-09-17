Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga resumes this weekend and will see Wolfsburg host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Volkswagen Arena on Sunday.

Wolfsburg are the in-form side in the Bundesliga at the moment, winning all four of their games so far. Their last win in the Bundesliga was a 2-0 away win over newly promoted Greuther Furth with goals from Lukas Nmecha and Wout Weghorst.

Die Wolfe are top of the Bundesliga with 12 points from an obtainable 12 and have conceded just one goal in the German top flight this season. They had to hold on for a goalless draw in their midweek Champions League clash against Lille. Marco van Bommel's men will now be looking to resume their domestic duties with a win.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, have struggled under new boss Oliver Gasner, who was Wolfsburg's manager last season. The visitors are winless in their Bundesliga campaign so far as they lost their opening game before drawing the other three.

Die Adler currently sit 15th in the table and are one of four teams without a win in the Bundesliga so far. Like their hosts, Frankfurt also had European duties midweek, where they drew 1-1 with Fenerbahce in the Europa League. This was the fourth consecutive draw for Oliver Gasner's side.

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

There have been 38 meetings between Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt in the past. Wolfsburg have won 17 of those games while Eintracht Frankfurt have won just eight. The other 13 games have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in the Bundesliga last season in a seven-goal thriller that ended 4-3 in favor of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Wolfsburg Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide: D-D-D-D-L

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Wolfsburg

Xaver Schlager, William and Bartosz Bialek are all out with injuries and are expected to miss Sunday's game. Paulo Otavio is a doubt for the game as he recovers from an injury sustained in pre-season.

Injured: Xaver Schlager, William, Bartosz Bialek

Doubtful: Paulo Otavio

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt

Ragnar Ache, Sebastian Rode and Almamy Toure are all unavailable for selection due to injuries and will miss the game against Wolfsburg. Christopher Lenz is a doubt as of now and will be assessed to determine his participation.

Injured: Ragnar Ache, Sebastian Rode, Almamy Toure

Doubtful: Christopher Lenz

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels; Jerome Roussill, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, Ridle Baku; Maximilian Arnold, Joshua Guilavogui; Renato Steffen, Maximilian Philipp, Lukas Nmecha; Wout Weghorst

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Makoto Hasebe, Evan N'Dicka, Martin Hinteregger; Danny da Costa, Djibril Sow, Kreso Ljubicic, Filip Kostic; Jesper Lindstrom, Jens Petter Hauge; Rafael Santos Borre

Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Wolfsburg have been in brilliant form this campaign as they have won all their games in the Bundesliga so far. Perhaps the most noteworthy part of Wolfsburg's game this season has been their defense, which has conceded one goal in the league.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, are winless in all competitions this campaign. Their poor run should continue against Wolfsburg.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

