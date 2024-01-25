Wolfsburg vs FC Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27th 2024

The German Bundesliga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Wolfsburg and FC Koln go head-to-head at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday.

Niko Kovac’s men are yet to taste victory this year and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run.

Wolfsburg continued to struggle for results in the Bundesliga as they were held to a somewhat disappointing 1-1 draw by Heidenheim last Saturday.

Kovac's side have now gone three straight league games without a win — picking up two draws and losing once — and have won just one of their last six since the start of December.

This slump in form has seen Wolfsburg drop to 11th place in the Bundesliga table, level on 21 points with 10th-placed Augsburg.

Koln, on the other hand, fell into the automatic relegation zone last time out when they suffered a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Borussia Dortmund.

Timo Schultz’s men have failed to win their last six outings across all competitions, stretching back to a narrow 1-0 victory over Darmstadt on December 1.

With 11 points from 17 matches, Koln are currently bottom but one in the league table, level on points with last-placed Darmstadt and three points away from safety.

Wolfsburg vs FC Koln Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 34 meetings between the sides, Wolfsburg boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Koln have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Wolfsburg have won just one of their last five Bundesliga matches while losing three and picking up one draw since the start of October.

Koln are without a win in their last six matches across all competitions, losing three and claiming three draws since December’s defeat against Darmstadt.

Wolfsburg vs FC Koln Prediction

Koln have endured a disappointing campaign so far and find themselves scrambling for points in the bottom end of the table. Wolfsburg head into the game as the more in-form side and we fancy them coming away with all three points.

Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-1 FC Koln

Wolfsburg vs FC Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1: Wolfsburg to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Wolfsburg’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in six of the last eight meetings between the sides)