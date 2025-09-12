Wolfsburg vs FC Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

The German Bundesliga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Wolfsburg play host to FC Koln at the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday. Lukas Kwasniok’s men head into the weekend with a 100% record this season and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.
Wolfsburg were left red-faced in their final outing before the international break as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Mainz after conceding an 85th-minute equalizer from the penalty spot.
Before that, Paul Simonis’ side kicked off the new season with an emphatic 9-0 victory over Hemelingen in the DFB Pokal first round on August 16, one week before claiming a 3-1 win over Heidenheim in their Bundesliga curtain-raiser.
While Wolfsburg will be looking to bounce back, they will need to be at their best this weekend, having failed to taste victory in any of their last nine Bundesliga home matches since January.
Elsewhere, newly-promoted Koln maintained their perfect start to the new campaign last time out, when they cruised to a 9-1 victory over SW Essen in a friendly matchup at the Uhlenkrug-Stadion on September 3.
Kwasniok’s men have now each of their four games across all competitions this season, including back-to-back Bundesliga victories against Mainz and Freiburg. They are also unbeaten in their last 12 outings (10W, 2D) since a 1-0 loss against Hannover in May.
Koln will head into the weekend looking to make it three wins from three Bundesliga matches as they look to build a strong early-season form.
Wolfsburg vs FC Koln Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 17 wins from the last 35 meetings between the sides, Wolfsburg boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Koln have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.
- Wolfsburg have failed to win their last nine Bundesliga home games, losing three and picking up six draws since January’s 1-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.
- Koln have lost just one of their most recent seven competitive away matches while claiming five wins and one draw since early March.
Wolfsburg vs FC Koln Prediction
Looking at recent meetings between Wolfsburg and Koln, we anticipate another exciting contest with plenty of goalmouth action at the Volkswagen Arena.
Kwasniok’s men have flown out of the blocks this season, but we are backing Wolfsburg to make the most of their home advantage this weekend and return to winning ways.
Prediction: Wolfsburg 2-1 FC Koln
Wolfsburg vs FC Koln Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Wolfsburg to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in nine of Koln’s last 10 matches)
Tip 3: First to score - Wolfsburg (The home side have netted the opening goal in five of their last seven games against Koln)